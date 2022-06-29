Methodology Contact us Login

Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0107
Greyback Duplex Board, Fuxing, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0106
Greyback Duplex Board, Jinghuanlongheng, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0092
Ivory Board, Xinya, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0091
Ivory Board, POPLAR, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0090
Ivory Board, Dandinghe, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0089
Ivory Board, Ningbo Fold, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0088
Ivory Board, AllyKing, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0087
Ivory Board, Bohui, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0086
Ivory Board, StarSpark, 250g, Shaanxi (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0085
Ivory Board, POPLAR, 250g, Sichuan (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
