Price Data Page
FP-PLP-0150
BHK, Indonesian BHK, China main port, USD/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-PLP-0149
Reed Pulp, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-PLP-0148
Bamboo Pulp, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-PLP-0147
Bagasse Pulp, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-PLP-0146
Domestic USK, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-PLP-0145
Domestic BCTMP, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-PLP-0144
Domestic BHK, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-PLP-0143
Domestic BSK, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-PLP-0142
USK, Ust-Ilimsk, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-PLP-0141
USK, Arauco, Guangdong, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
