FP-RCP-0317
Mixed Papers (Standard) Imports to Asia from US
June 29, 2022
FP-RCP-0316
Mixed Papers (Premium) Imports to Asia from US
June 29, 2022
FP-RCP-0315
Mixed Papers (Premium) Imports to Asia from Europe
June 29, 2022
FP-RCP-0314
Asia recycled brown pulp, CIF China, USD/tonne
June 29, 2022
FP-RCP-0313
US recycled brown pulp, CIF China, USD/tonne
June 29, 2022
FP-RCP-0312
Domestic old books, China, Old books without glue, Shandong, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
FP-RCP-0311
Domestic old books, China, Old books, Shandong, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
FP-RCP-0310
Domestic OMG, China, OMG cutting, Hunan & Hubei, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
FP-RCP-0309
Domestic old books, China, Old books without glue, Hunan & Hubei, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
FP-RCP-0308
Domestic old books, China, Old books, Hunan & Hubei, RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
