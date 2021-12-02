API
Instantly access prices for quotes or trades within your own company’s system and receive them seconds after our price reporters publish them
Let us take care of the work, allowing our market-reflective and essential intelligence to flow seamlessly into your workflow so you never have to lift a finger.
The Fastmarkets platform API is a new, modern and secure delivery mechanism that integrates data directly into your systems and workflows for contract pricing, end-of-day reconciliation or settlement. The configurable API uses consistent standards that are familiar for developers and IT, which saves time, increases efficiencies, and extends the reach and power of your data.
Streamline your data analysis processes, accelerate your searches and improve the integration of our price data into your workflows
Eliminate the chance of transposing information and enjoy peace of mind knowing you’re seeing the right price when making decisions
Our API can provide you with the latest or average prices, along with our full archive of historical prices based on your data license agreement.
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.