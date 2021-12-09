Contact Us
Price notices
Industrial lithium consumers may face struggle to maintain supply as battery sector steals scene
December 09, 2021 05:08 AM
·
Davide Ghilotti
Correction to pricing rationale of Fastmarkets’ fob Australia alumina index
December 09, 2021 04:53 AM
Carmakers focus on securing EV battery cathodes, but graphite anodes also critical
December 08, 2021 11:23 AM
·
Amy Bennett
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to weekly ferro-chrome benchmark indicator
December 08, 2021 07:34 AM
China decarbonization could create graphite electrode shortage amid more EAF steelmaking
December 08, 2021 04:35 AM
·
Sybil Pan
Europe’s CBAM to have more impact in later stages, AAC chief says: INTL AL CONF
December 08, 2021 04:29 AM
·
Andrea Hotter
CBAM remains afterthought for European aluminium premiums
December 08, 2021 04:22 AM
·
Justin Yang
Automotive shift to EVs draws scrutiny on steel supplier sustainability, says Arcelormittal: Exclusive
December 08, 2021 04:13 AM
·
Carrie Bone
A changing agriculture landscape
December 07, 2021 03:57 PM
Packaging
North American box demand still strong as cost, supply-chain pressures seem to worsen
December 07, 2021 03:27 PM
·
Gregory Rudder
