Carbon emissions benchmarking
Fastmarkets’ energy consumption tool analyzes energy use for the forest products value chain
Today, there is a growing need for corporations to adapt to greener business practices, which makes benchmarking carbon emissions for producers at the mill, machine and grade level more valuable than ever. Fastmarkets’ energy consumption tool (as part of the analytical cornerstone) gives detailed emissions estimates by mill on every machine and for every product produced.
This information is essential for those throughout the pulp, paper and packaging supply chain who are looking to respond to energy cost volatility and are under renewed pressure to reduce their carbon footprint.
Fastmarkets' forest products asset analysis hub includes global mill intelligence and cost analysis that can bring insights into mill operations and cost of production.
- Uncover the largest global asset database for forest products
- Access our cost benchmarking service to compare production costs
- Learn whether you are paying the right price for your packaging products
