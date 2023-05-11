Methodology Contact us Login

Carbon emissions benchmarking

Fastmarkets’ energy consumption tool analyzes energy use for the forest products value chain

Helping the forest products industry reduce its carbon footprint and manage energy costs

Today, there is a growing need for corporations to adapt to greener business practices, which makes benchmarking carbon emissions for producers at the mill, machine and grade level more valuable than ever. Fastmarkets’ energy consumption tool (as part of the analytical cornerstone) gives detailed emissions estimates by mill on every machine and for every product produced.

This information is essential for those throughout the pulp, paper and packaging supply chain who are looking to respond to energy cost volatility and are under renewed pressure to reduce their carbon footprint.

Use carbon emissions benchmarking to prepare
for the future energy sector landscape
Why use Fastmarkets’ energy consumption tool?
    Develop business plans and strategies to minimize the risk associated with volatile energy costs
    Find business partners who can reduce your carbon footprint and create an energy mitigation plan to enable you to use energy more efficiently
    Prepare for energy conservation policies and ESG regulation changes
    Gain full customization of information: manipulate consumption information, emission estimates and charts with different granularity (from product/machine level to grade/region level)
    Export data to Excel for external analysis
    Manage datasets to effectively communicate and visualize (filter, group and sort)

    Forest products
    Latest forecasts and energy analysis
    How European pulp and paper mills adapted to the new energy transition reality
    After a year of record-high inflation, we look at how European pulp and paper mills have adapted to the new reality, with examples of energy-transition-related investments announced or completed in 2022
    May 11, 2023
     · 
    Ville Henttonen
    Pulp and paper industry leaders share their learnings from the pandemic and energy crisis
    Pulp and paper CEO panel at Fastmarkets Europe Conference 2023 reviewed the lessons learnt and changes going forward
    March 15, 2023
     · 
    Jessica Zimbalatti
    European cartonboard markets battered by escalating energy prices amid slowing demand
    Markets are starting to slow down, but prices continue to be pushed up by energy costs
    October 10, 2022
     · 
    Ben Fisher
