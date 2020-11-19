Contact Us Login

Brazil’s soyoil premium over Arg. collapses on shortage, bio policy
The premium of Brazilian soyoil over Argentine soyoil collapsed this week after the Brazilian government...
November 19, 2020 02:54 PM
 · 
Rei Geyssens
China’s вЂcorn diplomacy’ ushers in Biden era, Phase One anniversary
FridayвЂ™s confirmation that China had booked 2.1 million mt of US corn from the 2020/21 marketing year was among the more...
January 29, 2021 04:36 PM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
China washes out soybean, vegoil cargoes amid poor margins
China-based soybean crushers and vegetable oil processors have resold at least 10 cargoes of Brazilian soybeans, as well...
February 03, 2021 12:07 AM
 · 
Johnny Huang
Soaring freight costs disrupting metals, minerals trade
Fast-rising costs for container freight on a number of major shipping routes are causing disruption in trade flows for minerals and metals alike, sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday November 12.
November 12, 2020 02:50 PM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
morning-view-a-2020-10-27.jpg
MORNING VIEW: LME base metals look upward after recent consolidation
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were firmer this morning, Tuesday October 27, despite some strong headwinds from little progress on the next US Covid-19 relief package and surging infection rates across Europe and the United Sates.
October 27, 2020 08:08 AM
 · 
William Adams
morning-view-a-2020-10-19.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mainly firmer, helped by generally supportive Chinese economic data
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly firmer this morning, Monday October 19, supported by economic data out of China, especially the 6.9% rise in industrial production, but gross domestic production (GDP) data came in lower than expected.
October 19, 2020 07:30 AM
 · 
William Adams
Asia scrap prices inflated by higher freight rates, container shortage
Higher freight rates for steel scrap routes in both bulk carriers and containers have jacked up prices for the secondary raw material across Asia, market sources have told Fastmarkets.
October 23, 2020 07:18 AM
 · 
Lee Allen
morning-view-a-2020-11-02.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mixed as markets await US presidential election result
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed this morning, Monday November 2, with the short-term outlook uncertain with much of Europe moving into tighter lockdowns, while China’s new five-year plans look supportive, as does the economic data out of China and Japan this morning.
November 02, 2020 08:34 AM
 · 
William Adams
RESEARCH: Strong steel markets around the world create bullish expectations
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
November 04, 2020 01:44 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
global-lithium-wrap-30-10-2020.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Chinese carbonate price continues uptrend; bullish producers target Nov rises
China’s battery-grade lithium carbonate price rose for a third consecutive week on Thursday October 29 and producers are targeting higher prices for November amid reducing supply.
October 30, 2020 12:45 AM
 · 
Carrie Shi
