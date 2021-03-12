Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Launch of ferro-niobium price assessment
Fastmarkets will, on Wednesday March 17, launch a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid.
March 12, 2021 11:35 AM
 · 
Ewa Manthey
OPINION: China demand to lift corn futures into 2021
Comparing corn consumption, stocks, and stocks-to-use ratio globally, this year is very different to the drought year of 2012. What I think has changed is ChinaвЂ™s demand since 2012-13, and that
October 19, 2020 02:12 PM
 · 
Terry Reilly
Argentina’s Jan-Oct corn exports hit 34.5m mt record: chamber
Argentina has exported a record 34.5 million mt of corn in the January-October period, up 10% compared with the same...
December 03, 2020 07:27 PM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
CFR China soybeans trade at below netback cost as traders hit bids
Soybeans delivered into China are trading at a theoretical discount to the origin price as a fall-off in futures over the...
December 04, 2020 01:10 PM
 · 
Johnny Huang
Ukraine’s corn exporters boost FOB offers as futures shed 3%
Plunging corn futures have unlocked selling activity in Ukraine’s corn market, with the number of FOB cargo offers increasing...
October 28, 2020 05:10 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
China soybean stocks at 10-mth low as Brazilian cargo delays weigh
Soybean stocks level in China fell for the fourth consecutive week to hit the lowest level since mid-May last year as delays of...
April 01, 2021 11:18 AM
 · 
Johnny Huang
Brazil truckers invoke memory of 2018 amid Feb 1 strike action
The president of one of BrazilвЂ™s truck unions has warned in local media that upcoming strike action, scheduled for February 1...
January 14, 2021 09:18 AM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
Uruguay’s 2020/21 soybean area to grow 7% y-o-y: consultancy
UruguayвЂ™s soybean planted area increased by approximately 7% in the 2020/21 crop cycle compared with the previous crop...
February 16, 2021 06:51 PM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
China’s вЂcorn diplomacy’ ushers in Biden era, Phase One anniversary
FridayвЂ™s confirmation that China had booked 2.1 million mt of US corn from the 2020/21 marketing year was among the more...
January 29, 2021 04:36 PM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
China washes out soybean, vegoil cargoes amid poor margins
China-based soybean crushers and vegetable oil processors have resold at least 10 cargoes of Brazilian soybeans, as well...
February 03, 2021 12:07 AM
 · 
Johnny Huang
