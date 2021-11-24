Scrap Price Bulletin is part of Fastmarkets

Methodology Contact us Login

The Scrap Price Bulletin website is no longer active. If you’re looking for current iron and steel scrap metal prices, market commentary or short-term outlooks, Fastmarkets has you covered.

All of our trusted Fastmarkets SPB (formerly known as Scrap Price Bulletin or Iron Age) prices and commentary are available through the Fastmarkets platform.

We’re happy to continue to serve you as the trusted source for steel and iron scrap prices for scrap brokers, generators, distributors and manufacturers with weekly assessments for scrap prices in 18 major markets across North America.

November 24, 2021 02:59 AM
Prime scrap metal - Crushed vehicles
What’s happening in global scrap markets today?
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to adjust Detroit turnings price
June 8, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to stainless scrap dealer prices
June 8, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
A large scrap metal pile on a white background
Mexican steel scrap prices tumble again; downtrend expected to persist
June 8, 2022
 · 
Felipe Peroni
View of steel smelting plant
Many hurdles ahead, negative risks persist, Irepas raw materials chief tells conference
June 8, 2022
 · 
Cem Turken
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
No1 busheling indicator publication delay
June 7, 2022
 · 
Chris Kavanagh
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Houston ferrous scrap market switch consultation
June 7, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
Steel plant, Metallurgical plant, Metallurgical steelmaking factory.
Detroit mills lock up prime, shredded scrap at $50/t discount
June 6, 2022
 · 
Lisa Gordon
Roll of hot steel metal on the conveyor belt
Cleveland-Cliffs reports lower carbon intensity for 2021
June 6, 2022
 · 
Robert England
Car body on the production line at plant
Ford to invest $3.7 billion, largely in new vehicle production
June 3, 2022
 · 
Arthur Robert
Auto scrap metal. Steel prime scrap. Crushed car metal.
With easily accessible steel scrap of utmost importance, US mills look to integrate
June 2, 2022
 · 
Lisa Gordon
