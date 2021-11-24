Scrap Price Bulletin is part of Fastmarkets

The Scrap Price Bulletin website is no longer active. If you’re looking for current iron and steel scrap metal prices, market commentary or short-term outlooks, Fastmarkets has you covered.

All of our trusted Fastmarkets SPB (formerly known as Scrap Price Bulletin or Iron Age) prices and commentary are available through the Fastmarkets platform.

We’re happy to continue to serve you as the trusted source for steel and iron scrap prices for scrap brokers, generators, distributors and manufacturers with weekly assessments for scrap prices in 18 major markets across North America.