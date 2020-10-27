Contact Us Login

SSS 2020: Four things we learned about European steel
Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies Online event started on Monday October 26. Here are four things that we learnt during the European Steel Panel on the first day of the forum.
October 27, 2020 02:25 PM
 · 
Julia Bolotova
US energy pipe sector facing potential challenges under President-elect Biden’s administration
The oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and line pipe markets are suffering from oversupply and a shifting energy sector, and President-elect Joe Biden’s administration could add to the industry’s challenges, sources told Fastmarkets.
November 20, 2020 10:03 PM
 · 
Elizabeth Ramanand
Trafigura’s Impala Terminals launches carbon-neutral freight service
Trafigura’s warehousing and logistics arm, Impala Terminals, has launched a certified carbon-neutral freight service allowing its customers to offset their indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by financing carbon projects worldwide.
March 09, 2021 06:57 PM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Steel Profiles
Key role for UK steel in bid to set up world-first low-carbon industrial sector
The UK steel industry is a key focus of the British government’s £1 billion ($1.4 billion) Industrial Decarbonization Strategy, which is intended to create the world’s first low-carbon industrial sector.
March 18, 2021 07:12 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
eu-auto-facts-1200x628px.png
The emerging European battery supply chain
Europe looks to regionalize battery supply chains to capitalize on EV growth.
March 26, 2021 08:00 AM
robot in car factory
Paying the ‘green steel’ premium in US auto industry
Will US automakers pay the price for green steel?
September 01, 2021 12:56 AM
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
EU opens GMO debate as current rules are вЂnot fit for purpose’
The European Union reopened the debate on the use of genetically modified organism (GMOs) within...
April 29, 2021 03:33 PM
 · 
Rei Geyssens
SSS 2020: More steel, fewer workers will be needed in future
Thirty years from now, the global steel industry will likely use more briquetted iron products and scrap and hardly any steelworkers, executives said during the “Steel Industry 2050" panel at Fastmarkets’ 2020 Steel Success Strategies Online conference.
October 28, 2020 09:10 PM
 · 
Dominick Yanchunas
Panasonic, Equinor, Norsk Hydro join forces to test feasibility of Norwegian battery factory plan
Japan’s Panasonic has teamed up with Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and Norway’s state-owned oil major Equinor to look into developing a sustainable battery business in Norway.
November 18, 2020 01:33 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Glencore, GEM extend cobalt supply deal until 2029
Swiss miner-trader Glencore and Chinese battery materials producer GEM have extended their agreement for cobalt hydroxide supply by another five years.
December 03, 2020 01:34 PM
 · 
Charlotte Radford
