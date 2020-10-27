Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies Online event started on Monday October 26. Here are four things that we learnt during the European Steel Panel on the first day of the forum.
The oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and line pipe markets are suffering from oversupply and a shifting energy sector, and President-elect Joe Biden’s administration could add to the industry’s challenges, sources told Fastmarkets.
Trafigura’s warehousing and logistics arm, Impala Terminals, has launched a certified carbon-neutral freight service allowing its customers to offset their indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by financing carbon projects worldwide.
The UK steel industry is a key focus of the British government’s £1 billion ($1.4 billion) Industrial Decarbonization Strategy, which is intended to create the world’s first low-carbon industrial sector.
Europe looks to regionalize battery supply chains to capitalize on EV growth.
Will US automakers pay the price for green steel?
The European Union reopened the debate on the use of genetically modified organism (GMOs) within...
Thirty years from now, the global steel industry will likely use more briquetted iron products and scrap and hardly any steelworkers, executives said during the “Steel Industry 2050" panel at Fastmarkets’ 2020 Steel Success Strategies Online conference.
Japan’s Panasonic has teamed up with Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and Norway’s state-owned oil major Equinor to look into developing a sustainable battery business in Norway.
Swiss miner-trader Glencore and Chinese battery materials producer GEM have extended their agreement for cobalt hydroxide supply by another five years.