Talga Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology leader ABB to support the development and construction of Talga’s Vittangi anode project in northern Sweden.
Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) shareholders have approved a plan to raise $1.1 billion through the sale of common stocks, the company said on Friday January 22 as part of its expansion plan across its product range, which includes lithium and other industrial chemicals.
With China still on holiday, base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange have been consolidating this morning, Tuesday February 16, even though broader markets remain upbeat.
Recovery hopes tied into the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and some brighter economic data has driven up bond yields that in turn has lifted the dollar, and that seems to be creating some hesitancy in the metals this morning, Wednesday February 17.
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed this morning, Tuesday March 9, with prices generally consolidating after recent weakness, while there are cross currents in the form of bond yields, stimulus and inflation expectations affecting sentiment.
Britishvolt, a United Kingdom-based lithium-ion battery producer, has initiated fundraising plans in the United States to support its gigaplant project in Northumberland, UK, it said on Thursday April 1.
Battery supply chain participants have prioritized securing lithium in the second half of 2021, but nickel has also been a headache for sourcing directors, who are less concerned about cobalt supplies, a Fastmarkets survey has found.
German automaker Volkswagen seeks vertical integration to achieve security of battery raw materials supply
Volkswagen Group is seeking partnerships with battery raw material producers in order to vertically integrate and achieve security of supply and competitive prices for its minerals needs, a spokesperson for the German automaker told Fastmarkets on Thursday June 17.
The need for governments, communities and lithium industry participants to have a clear focus on how mining assets and the regions in which they operate are developed is crucial for sustainable lithium production, panelists told delegates at Fastmarkets’ virtual Lithium Supply & Markets conference on Tuesday October 27.
Japan’s Panasonic has teamed up with Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and Norway’s state-owned oil major Equinor to look into developing a sustainable battery business in Norway.