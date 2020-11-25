Contact Us Login

Become a customer
ABB, Talga sign agreement for Swedish battery anode project
Talga Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology leader ABB to support the development and construction of Talga’s Vittangi anode project in northern Sweden.
November 25, 2020 12:28 AM
 · 
Sybil Pan
Lithium miner SQM to raise $1.1bln to fund production expansion plan
Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) shareholders have approved a plan to raise $1.1 billion through the sale of common stocks, the company said on Friday January 22 as part of its expansion plan across its product range, which includes lithium and other industrial chemicals.
January 25, 2021 03:08 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
morning-view-a-2021-02-16.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals consolidate, outlook bullish, but have already done a lot
With China still on holiday, base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange have been consolidating this morning, Tuesday February 16, even though broader markets remain upbeat.
February 16, 2021 08:52 AM
 · 
William Adams
morning-view-a-2021-02-17.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Metals, broader markets mixed but upbeat, although face headwinds
Recovery hopes tied into the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and some brighter economic data has driven up bond yields that in turn has lifted the dollar, and that seems to be creating some hesitancy in the metals this morning, Wednesday February 17.
February 17, 2021 08:57 AM
 · 
William Adams
morning-view-a-2021-03-09.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mixed as markets face cross currents
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed this morning, Tuesday March 9, with prices generally consolidating after recent weakness, while there are cross currents in the form of bond yields, stimulus and inflation expectations affecting sentiment.
March 09, 2021 08:02 AM
 · 
William Adams
Britishvolt explores US fundraising for $3.6 bln battery gigafactory
Britishvolt, a United Kingdom-based lithium-ion battery producer, has initiated fundraising plans in the United States to support its gigaplant project in Northumberland, UK, it said on Thursday April 1.
April 01, 2021 02:50 PM
 · 
Ana de Liz
type-of-market-participant-3.jpg
OUTLOOK: Securing lithium biggest challenge to battery supply chain in H2 2021
Battery supply chain participants have prioritized securing lithium in the second half of 2021, but nickel has also been a headache for sourcing directors, who are less concerned about cobalt supplies, a Fastmarkets survey has found.
August 12, 2021 06:30 PM
 · 
Carrie Shi
German automaker Volkswagen seeks vertical integration to achieve security of battery raw materials supply
Volkswagen Group is seeking partnerships with battery raw material producers in order to vertically integrate and achieve security of supply and competitive prices for its minerals needs, a spokesperson for the German automaker told Fastmarkets on Thursday June 17.
June 17, 2021 05:38 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
LITHIUM CONF: Development of mining regions is ‘crucial to lithium sustainability’
The need for governments, communities and lithium industry participants to have a clear focus on how mining assets and the regions in which they operate are developed is crucial for sustainable lithium production, panelists told delegates at Fastmarkets’ virtual Lithium Supply & Markets conference on Tuesday October 27.
October 27, 2020 07:30 PM
 · 
Susan Zou
Panasonic, Equinor, Norsk Hydro join forces to test feasibility of Norwegian battery factory plan
Japan’s Panasonic has teamed up with Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and Norway’s state-owned oil major Equinor to look into developing a sustainable battery business in Norway.
November 18, 2020 01:33 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed