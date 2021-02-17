The board of Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) has approved the company’s investment in the Mount Holland lithium project in Western Australia, it said on Wednesday February 17.
US-based junior miner Lithium Americas received the Record of Decision from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for its Thacker Pass project in Nevada on Friday January 15.
Junior miner Bacanora Lithium has signed a new joint venture agreement with offtake partner Ganfeng Lithium after the latter exercised the option to increase its stake in the Sonora lithium project to 50%, it said on February 1.
Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk once described the ongoing use of fossil fuels and their generation of a vast carbon footprint as “the dumbest experiment in human history.”
The copper industry faces key questions while its participants look for a common understanding of sustainable copper production.
Under pressure to meet rapidly growing demand from EVs and energy storage, the transformation of the lithium supply chain is speeding up.
Lithium spot prices are starting to change direction upward but it will take time for a rebound across the whole lithium complex, Fastmarkets head of battery raw materials research and base metals William Adams during a panel discussion at the Lithium Supply & Markets conference on Monday October 26.
While the initial appetite to hedge exposure to volatile lithium prices came from automakers expanding their electric vehicle (EV) fleets, an appreciation for short-term pricing and risk management tools has since filtered upstream, delegates heard during Fastmarkets’ virtual Lithium Supply & Markets conference on Monday October 26.
US-headquartered lithium producer Albemarle Corp will double lithium carbonate output at its brine-sourced production facility, Silver Peak, based in Nevada, it said on Thursday January 7.
