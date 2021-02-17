Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Chile’s SQM board approves investment in Mt Holland lithium project
The board of Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) has approved the company’s investment in the Mount Holland lithium project in Western Australia, it said on Wednesday February 17.
February 17, 2021 05:55 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Lithium Americas receives final federal permitting for US-based Thacker Pass project
US-based junior miner Lithium Americas received the Record of Decision from the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for its Thacker Pass project in Nevada on Friday January 15.
January 18, 2021 01:05 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Ganfeng Lithium to increase stake in Bacanora lithium project in Mexico
Junior miner Bacanora Lithium has signed a new joint venture agreement with offtake partner Ganfeng Lithium after the latter exercised the option to increase its stake in the Sonora lithium project to 50%, it said on February 1.
February 05, 2021 03:16 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
lithium-suppy-demand-balance.jpg
ENERGY TRANSITION: The complex path to net zero
Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk once described the ongoing use of fossil fuels and their generation of a vast carbon footprint as “the dumbest experiment in human history.”
June 01, 2021 09:08 PM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
A green future: Looking ahead to copper industry uncertainties
The copper industry faces key questions while its participants look for a common understanding of sustainable copper production.
April 13, 2021 08:30 AM
world map of next-in-line lithium projects
Why the lithium industry is heating up just as prices cool
Under pressure to meet rapidly growing demand from EVs and energy storage, the transformation of the lithium supply chain is speeding up.
July 22, 2021 09:10 AM
LITHIUM CONF: Prices at inflection point, says Fastmarkets’ Adams
Lithium spot prices are starting to change direction upward but it will take time for a rebound across the whole lithium complex, Fastmarkets head of battery raw materials research and base metals William Adams during a panel discussion at the Lithium Supply & Markets conference on Monday October 26.
October 26, 2020 04:00 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
LITHIUM CONF: Downstream support for lithium price transparency now being matched by upstream
While the initial appetite to hedge exposure to volatile lithium prices came from automakers expanding their electric vehicle (EV) fleets, an appreciation for short-term pricing and risk management tools has since filtered upstream, delegates heard during Fastmarkets’ virtual Lithium Supply & Markets conference on Monday October 26.
October 26, 2020 04:45 PM
 · 
Charlotte Radford
Albemarle announces expansion plans at Nevada lithium extraction site
US-headquartered lithium producer Albemarle Corp will double lithium carbonate output at its brine-sourced production facility, Silver Peak, based in Nevada, it said on Thursday January 7.
January 07, 2021 05:27 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Lithium Americas hopes to receive final permitting for Thacker Pass by mid-January
US-based junior miner Lithium Americas expects the final step in the permitting process for its Thacker Pass project in Nevada to be released on January 15 by the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM), a company representative told Fastmarkets.
January 12, 2021 11:45 AM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed