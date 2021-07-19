Contact Us Login

Wheat reaching for the sun
Uncertainty in Asia forward buying of Black Sea new crop wheat
Traders grapple with high freight prices, Russian tax changes and extreme weather concerns. What does this mean for forward bookings of new crop Black Sea wheat?
July 19, 2021 06:00 PM
How China’s unwritten rules are squeezing global automakers
Chinese government policies are not always written down or announced, and some are announced very late. These unwritten rules are having a major impact on costs along the steel supply chain, with automakers, in particular, feeling the squeeze. Many of these policies have a green tinge, such as the recent ban on Australian coking coal.
August 17, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
Japan’s Mitsui to sell stake in Caserones copper mine in Chile
Mitsui is to sell all of its 22.63% stake in Chile’s Caserones copper mine, after posting a capital loss of more than ¥7 billion ($67.5 million), the Japanese company said on Monday November 9.
November 09, 2020 09:58 AM
 · 
Julian Luk
US Supreme Court ruling to have limited impact on biofuel waivers
A recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court on biofuels reopens the door to extensions for all who want exemptions to biofuel blend requirements. How will the decision impact biodiesel production?
July 01, 2021 06:44 PM
Iran’s wheat imports could triple next year after severe weather conditions
Iran may triple its wheat imports in 2021-2022, with Russian exports at 4m tonnes, as the region recovers from dry and hot weather conditions
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Comex rise sparks Cu scrap woes; prices soar in US
The United States’ copper scrap market has been thrown out of balance since the price for the red metal surged above the $4 per lb on Comex this week.
February 25, 2021 07:38 PM
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
China continues to turn to Australian high-protein wheat
While crops in the United States and Canada are already being impacted by hot and dry weather conditions, China is looking to Australia for its high-protein wheat supply.
July 15, 2021 02:47 PM
A changing agriculture landscape
Fundamental changes in agriculture markets make return to “normal” unlikely
December 07, 2021 03:57 PM
