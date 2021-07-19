Traders grapple with high freight prices, Russian tax changes and extreme weather concerns. What does this mean for forward bookings of new crop Black Sea wheat?
Chinese government policies are not always written down or announced, and some are announced very late. These unwritten rules are having a major impact on costs along the steel supply chain, with automakers, in particular, feeling the squeeze. Many of these policies have a green tinge, such as the recent ban on Australian coking coal.
Mitsui is to sell all of its 22.63% stake in Chile’s Caserones copper mine, after posting a capital loss of more than ¥7 billion ($67.5 million), the Japanese company said on Monday November 9.
A recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court on biofuels reopens the door to extensions for all who want exemptions to biofuel blend requirements. How will the decision impact biodiesel production?
Iran may triple its wheat imports in 2021-2022, with Russian exports at 4m tonnes, as the region recovers from dry and hot weather conditions
The United States’ copper scrap market has been thrown out of balance since the price for the red metal surged above the $4 per lb on Comex this week.
While crops in the United States and Canada are already being impacted by hot and dry weather conditions, China is looking to Australia for its high-protein wheat supply.
Fundamental changes in agriculture markets make return to “normal” unlikely