US corn outlook вЂvery concerning’ as drought adds to planting woe
US-based analysts have cited another reason for the surprise shortfall in the expected planted area of corn, with some...
April 12, 2021 04:47 PM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
US hot-rolled coil index lurches back above $51.50/cwt
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States rebounded on Wednesday January 6, but talk of lower deals remained in the market.
January 06, 2021 09:56 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
SSS 2020: EAFs to fill void left by integrated mills
Steel Dynamics Inc (SDI) isn’t worried about a flood of new flat-rolled electric-arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking capacity because it will be offset by the closure of older integrated mills, the company’s top executive said.
October 28, 2020 07:41 PM
 · 
Michael Cowden
LIVE FUTURES REPORT 20/01: Copper back above $8,000/t; Al, Zn up 1%
There were gains across the board for the London Metal Exchange base metals this morning, Wednesday January 20, with a weaker US Dollar Index and a firm commitment on further stimulus in the United States pushing copper and aluminium up by 1.2% and 1% respectively.
January 20, 2021 10:20 AM
 · 
Ana de Liz
Soybean harvest from air
Analysis: Brazil’s Northern Arc could catalyse export boom in next decade
Brazil’s northern ports - the so-called Northern Arc - will be pivotal in driving the country’s corn and soybean exports over the next decade due to the new investments that will continue to improve the region’s infrastructure, sources said.
May 19, 2021 12:00 AM
Corn, soybean area to clash on structural demand boom, tight stocks
A scramble for corn and soybean planting area is likely to dominate the years ahead, as aВ surge in global and Chinese...
November 18, 2020 02:15 PM
 · 
Rei Geyssens
China soymeal futures plunge amid macro selloff, trade warnings
Soymeal futures in China slumped on Friday as traders dumped positions amid a wider sell-off in the global market, with...
February 26, 2021 12:47 AM
 · 
Johnny Huang
SSS 2020: Four things we learned about European steel
Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies Online event started on Monday October 26. Here are four things that we learnt during the European Steel Panel on the first day of the forum.
October 27, 2020 02:25 PM
 · 
Julia Bolotova
lumber-sawmill-supply-fig-1.png
Will the Delta variant disrupt US lumber supply again?
Rising Covid-19 pandemic cases are directly linked to sawmill production hardships.
August 18, 2021 10:28 AM
