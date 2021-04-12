US-based analysts have cited another reason for the surprise shortfall in the expected planted area of corn, with some...
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States rebounded on Wednesday January 6, but talk of lower deals remained in the market.
Steel Dynamics Inc (SDI) isn’t worried about a flood of new flat-rolled electric-arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking capacity because it will be offset by the closure of older integrated mills, the company’s top executive said.
There were gains across the board for the London Metal Exchange base metals this morning, Wednesday January 20, with a weaker US Dollar Index and a firm commitment on further stimulus in the United States pushing copper and aluminium up by 1.2% and 1% respectively.
Brazil’s northern ports - the so-called Northern Arc - will be pivotal in driving the country’s corn and soybean exports over the next decade due to the new investments that will continue to improve the region’s infrastructure, sources said.
A scramble for corn and soybean planting area is likely to dominate the years ahead, as aВ surge in global and Chinese...
Soymeal futures in China slumped on Friday as traders dumped positions amid a wider sell-off in the global market, with...
Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies Online event started on Monday October 26. Here are four things that we learnt during the European Steel Panel on the first day of the forum.
Rising Covid-19 pandemic cases are directly linked to sawmill production hardships.