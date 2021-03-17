Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Launch of ferro-niobium price assessment
Fastmarkets today, Wednesday March 17, launches a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid.
March 17, 2021 03:00 PM
 · 
Ewa Manthey
Trade log: US HRC - Oct 5-9, 2020
Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.
October 12, 2020 08:38 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
SSS 2020: India steel growth rate to continue rise but 2030 output forecast unlikely - Tata Steel
India will miss its forecast steel targets in 2030, but the sector should continue to grow on increased government spending, Tata Steel chief executive T.V. Narendran said during Fastmarkets Steel Success Strategies 2020 virtual conference on October 26-28
October 28, 2020 01:25 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
mmv-1-09-11-2020.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mainly higher on weaker dollar as Joe Biden becomes president-elect
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly stronger this morning, Monday November 9, after markets reacted positively to Joe Biden winning the US presidential election and the resulting weaker dollar.
November 09, 2020 08:20 AM
 · 
William Adams
FOCUS: European steelmaker consolidation could help control prices, costs
European steelmakers need to consolidate to gain better control over pricing and the supply-demand balance as well as to better tackle rising production costs, but it will not solve the major problems of the European flat steel market, sources told Fastmarkets.
November 24, 2020 04:45 PM
 · 
Julia Bolotova
morning-view-a-2020-10-21.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices upbeat as risk-on sweeps through broader markets
Half of the base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange have in recent days risen to multi-month highs, with copper reaching levels not seen since June 2018, and all of the metals are pushing higher this morning, Wednesday October 21.
October 21, 2020 07:25 AM
 · 
William Adams
morning-view-a-2020-12-11.jpg
MORNING VIEW: LME base metals prices consolidate after many set fresh highs on Thursday
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were down across the board this morning, Friday December 11, this after copper, zinc, nickel and tin set fresh highs for the year either on Thursday or earlier this morning.
December 11, 2020 08:49 AM
 · 
William Adams
Trade log: US HRC - Dec 21-24, 2020
Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.
December 28, 2020 08:52 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend cfr Southeast Asia steel billet price specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to make two amendments to the specifications of its daily price for steel billet, import, cfr Southeast Asia.
December 30, 2020 03:00 AM
 · 
Lee Allen
morning-view-a-2021-01-12.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Pullback in LME base metals runs into dip-buying
After further weakness in the base metals on Monday January 11, that saw the complex close down by an average of 1.5%, prices were up across the board on the London Metal Exchange this morning but those on the Shanghai Futures Exchange base metals prices were down across the board while they followed yesterday’s performance on the LME.
January 12, 2021 08:36 AM
 · 
William Adams
