Veg oils and meals
Fastmarkets is your source for up-to-date pricing and analysis for domestic and exotic veg oils, including palm, coconut, cottonseed, peanut, sunflower and canola. We also provide critical data to help you navigate the more specific features of the corn meal, soybean meal, canola meal and wheat meal markets.
Our global team of price reporters provides more than 1,000 proprietary prices in the agriculture market, underpinned by our global price reporting agency infrastructure.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|Soyoil CIF India $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil FOB Argentina $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil FOB Argentina Premium ¢/lb
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil FOB Brazil $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil FOB Brazil Premium ¢/lb
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil FCA Hamburg €/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil FCA Rotterdam €/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunoil CIF India $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunoil FOB Ukraine $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunoil FOB Russia $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunoil FOB Six Ports $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunoil FOB Argentina $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Rapeoil FOB DM Rotterdam €/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal FOB Paranagua SMP $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Soymeal FOB Paranagua SMP Premium $/st
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal FOB Argentina $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal FOB Argentina Premium $/st
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal CIF US Gulf Barge Hipro $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Soymeal CIF US Gulf Barge Hipro Premium $/st
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal FOB US Gulf Hipro $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Soymeal FOB US Gulf Hipro Premium $/st
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal CIF Korea $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal CIF AR SMP (BR) $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal CIF AR (BR) Hipro $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal CIF AR (ARG) Hipro $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunmeal FOB Ukraine $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunmeal CPT Ukraine $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunmeal FOB Argentina $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunseed FOB CVB $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunseed CPT Ukraine ₴/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Rapemeal FOB ARAG RMP €/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Rapeseed FOB CVB $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|DDGS CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|DDGS FOB US Gulf $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Crush Margin China Soy (Brazil) M1 ¥/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Crush Margin China Soy (USG) M1 ¥/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Crush Margin Brazil Soy M1 $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Crush Margin Argentina Soy M1 $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Crush Margin US Soy M1 ¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Crush Margin Ukraine Sun M1 $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Corn Gluten Feed - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Illinois
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Corn Gluten Feed - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Iowa (US$/ST)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Corn Gluten Feed - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Chicago-Rail
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Corn Gluten Feed - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Midwest Truck
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Corn Gluten Feed - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Midwest Barge
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Corn Gluten Feed - Unrestricted (US$/ST) CIF NOLA Barge
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller Dried Grains - Beverage (US$/ST) Kentucky/Tennessee
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller Dried Grains - Beverage (US$/ST) Ontario
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Minnesota/Dakotas
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Channoahon, IL
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Illinois
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Indiana
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Iowa (US$/ST)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Michigan
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Ohio
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Palm Stearin FOB Malaysia ($US/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Manly, IA 1 month (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Manly, IA 2 months (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Illinois 1 month (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Illinois 2 months (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Missouri River 1 month(cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Missouri River 2 months (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Indiana/Ohio (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Distiller's Corn Oil (cts/lb) - Manly, IA
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Distiller's Corn Oil (cts/lb) - IL/WI
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Distiller's Corn Oil (cts/lb) - Mo. River
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Distiller's Corn Oil (cts/lb) - Indiana/Ohio
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Distiller's Corn Oil (cts/lb) - NE/KS
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Illinois
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Iowa (US$/ST)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Chicago - Rail
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Midwest Truck
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Midwest Barge
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Midwest Rail
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) CIF NOLA Barge
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Canola Meal (US$/ST) Velva, ND
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Central Illinois (US$/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Alabama/Georgia (US$/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Carolinas (US$/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Iowa (US$/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Brazil/Rotterdam 48% ($ US/MT CIF)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Kansas City (US$/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Argentine/Rotterdam 49% ($ US/MT CIF)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Soy Meal (Hi Pro) CBOT Futures
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Canola Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) Los Angeles
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Coconut Oil (crude) (cents/lb) US Gulf
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Coconut Oil (crude) (cents/lb) Phillippines
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Corn Oil (crude) (cents/lb) Midwest
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Corn Oil (refined) (cents/lb) Midwest
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Cottonseed Oil (PBSY) (cents/lb) Mississippi Valley
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Palm Fatty Acid Distillate ($US/MT) Malaysia FOB Vessel
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Palm Kernel Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) NY/NOLA
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Palm Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) US West Coast
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Palm Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) US Gulf Coast
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Palm Olein (RBD) (cents/lb) US Gulf
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Palm Stearin (RBD) ($US/MT) Malaysia (FOB Vessel)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Palm Stearin (RBD) ($US/MT) US Gulf
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Peanut Oil (cents/lb) Southeast (crude)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Peanut Oil (cents/lb) Southeast (refined)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Soybean Oil (crude/de-gummed) (cents/lb) Central Illinois
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Soybean Oil (crude/de-gummed) (cents/lb) Central Illinois - BASIS
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Soybean Oil (crude/de-gummed) (cents/lb) US Gulf
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Soybean Oil (crude/de-gummed) (cents/lb) CBOT Futures
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Soybean Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) Central Illinois
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Soybean Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) Central Illinois BASIS
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Sunflower Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) Minnesota/North Dakota
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
