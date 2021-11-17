Contact Us Login

Veg oils and meals

Providing critical pricing and analysis for domestic and exotic veg oils and meals

Fastmarkets is your source for up-to-date pricing and analysis for domestic and exotic veg oils, including palm, coconut, cottonseed, peanut, sunflower and canola. We also provide critical data to help you navigate the more specific features of the corn meal, soybean meal, canola meal and wheat meal markets.

Our global team of price reporters provides more than 1,000 proprietary prices in the agriculture market, underpinned by our global price reporting agency infrastructure.

Veg oils and meals price data
Collapse
Market description Source Status  
Soyoil CIF India $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil FOB Argentina $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil FOB Argentina Premium ¢/lb AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil FOB Brazil $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil FOB Brazil Premium ¢/lb AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil FCA Hamburg €/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil FCA Rotterdam €/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunoil CIF India $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunoil FOB Ukraine $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunoil FOB Russia $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunoil FOB Six Ports $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunoil FOB Argentina $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Rapeoil FOB DM Rotterdam €/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal FOB Paranagua SMP $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal FOB Paranagua SMP Premium $/st
 AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal FOB Argentina $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal FOB Argentina Premium $/st AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal CIF US Gulf Barge Hipro $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal CIF US Gulf Barge Hipro Premium $/st
 AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal FOB US Gulf Hipro $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal FOB US Gulf Hipro Premium $/st
 AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal CIF Korea $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal CIF AR SMP (BR) $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal CIF AR (BR) Hipro $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal CIF AR (ARG) Hipro $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunmeal FOB Ukraine $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunmeal CPT Ukraine $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunmeal FOB Argentina $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunseed FOB CVB $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunseed CPT Ukraine ₴/mt AgriCensus Active  
Rapemeal FOB ARAG RMP €/mt AgriCensus Active  
Rapeseed FOB CVB $/mt AgriCensus Active  
DDGS CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt AgriCensus Active  
DDGS FOB US Gulf $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Crush Margin China Soy (Brazil) M1 ¥/mt AgriCensus Active  
Crush Margin China Soy (USG) M1 ¥/mt AgriCensus Active  
Crush Margin Brazil Soy M1 $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Crush Margin Argentina Soy M1 $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Crush Margin US Soy M1 ¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Crush Margin Ukraine Sun M1 $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn Gluten Feed - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Illinois
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Corn Gluten Feed - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Iowa (US$/ST)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Corn Gluten Feed - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Chicago-Rail
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Corn Gluten Feed - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Midwest Truck
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Corn Gluten Feed - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Midwest Barge
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Corn Gluten Feed - Unrestricted (US$/ST) CIF NOLA Barge
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller Dried Grains - Beverage (US$/ST) Kentucky/Tennessee
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller Dried Grains - Beverage (US$/ST) Ontario
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Minnesota/Dakotas
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Channoahon, IL
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Illinois
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Indiana
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Iowa (US$/ST)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Michigan
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller Dried Grains - Ethanol (US$/ST) Ohio
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Palm Stearin FOB Malaysia ($US/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Manly, IA 1 month (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Manly, IA 2 months (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Illinois 1 month (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Illinois 2 months (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Missouri River 1 month(cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Missouri River 2 months (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller's Corn Oil Forward - Indiana/Ohio (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller's Corn Oil (cts/lb) - Manly, IA
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller's Corn Oil (cts/lb) - IL/WI
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller's Corn Oil (cts/lb) - Mo. River
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller's Corn Oil (cts/lb) - Indiana/Ohio
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller's Corn Oil (cts/lb) - NE/KS
The Jacobsen
 Active  
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Illinois
The Jacobsen
 Active  
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Iowa (US$/ST)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Chicago - Rail
The Jacobsen
 Active  
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Midwest Truck
The Jacobsen
 Active  
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Midwest Barge
The Jacobsen
 Active  
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) Midwest Rail
The Jacobsen
 Active  
60% Corn Gluten Meal - Unrestricted (US$/ST) CIF NOLA Barge
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Canola Meal (US$/ST) Velva, ND
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Central Illinois (US$/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Alabama/Georgia (US$/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Carolinas (US$/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Iowa (US$/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Brazil/Rotterdam 48% ($ US/MT CIF)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Kansas City (US$/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soy Meal (Hi Pro) Argentine/Rotterdam 49% ($ US/MT CIF)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soy Meal (Hi Pro) CBOT Futures
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Canola Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) Los Angeles
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Coconut Oil (crude) (cents/lb) US Gulf
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Coconut Oil (crude) (cents/lb) Phillippines
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Corn Oil (crude) (cents/lb) Midwest
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Corn Oil (refined) (cents/lb) Midwest
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Cottonseed Oil (PBSY) (cents/lb) Mississippi Valley
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Palm Fatty Acid Distillate ($US/MT) Malaysia FOB Vessel
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Palm Kernel Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) NY/NOLA
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Palm Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) US West Coast
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Palm Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) US Gulf Coast
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Palm Olein (RBD) (cents/lb) US Gulf
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Palm Stearin (RBD) ($US/MT) Malaysia (FOB Vessel)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Palm Stearin (RBD) ($US/MT) US Gulf
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Peanut Oil (cents/lb) Southeast (crude)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Peanut Oil (cents/lb) Southeast (refined)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soybean Oil (crude/de-gummed) (cents/lb) Central Illinois
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soybean Oil (crude/de-gummed) (cents/lb) Central Illinois - BASIS
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soybean Oil (crude/de-gummed) (cents/lb) US Gulf
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soybean Oil (crude/de-gummed) (cents/lb) CBOT Futures
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soybean Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) Central Illinois
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Soybean Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) Central Illinois BASIS
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Sunflower Oil (RBD) (cents/lb) Minnesota/North Dakota
The Jacobsen
 Active  

