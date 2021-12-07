WEBINAR: North American e-commerce - the paper packaging factor

Doorstep delivery has become a lifeline for the consumer and an economic driver for brands, resulting in packaging becoming a key part of a consumer’s brand perception.

Hear how box producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce in North America and around the globe, all while considering the unique brand, cost and risk considerations that come with shipping direct-to-consumer.

Taken place on Jan 26, 2021, the webinar includes a 40 minute panel discussion covering:



Influence of consumer demand on packaging decisions

The role packaging plays in brand

The unique cost considerations in an e-commerce packaging

Sustainability trends

Mitigating risk or creating strategic advantage: Anticipating packaging market dynamics in the supply chain

Plus, a 10 minute containerboard market review by Fastmarkets RISI economist, Derek Mahlburg the Director of North American Graphic Paper & Packaging.