Webinars
Register for upcoming webinars and access videos of our past Fastmarkets commodity market webinars here
Fastmarkets expert analysts, price reporters and editorial team offer regular webinars across the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and new generation energy markets. Get an in-depth analysis of market and price trends and outlooks, as well as insights into the challenges and opportunities within these commodity markets.
Register for one of our upcoming webinars to hear more from our in-house commodity market experts and get exclusive access to price data and outlooks for the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and new generation energy markets.
If you didn’t get the chance to watch one of Fastmarkets’ webinars live, you can watch the recording of many of our past webinars from the list below.
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Navigate uncertainty and make business decisions with confidence using our price data, forecasts and critical intelligence.