Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Webinars

Register for upcoming webinars and access videos of our past Fastmarkets commodity market webinars here

Deep dive into the latest issues facing the commodity markets

Fastmarkets expert analysts, price reporters and editorial team offer regular webinars across the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and new generation energy markets. Get an in-depth analysis of market and price trends and outlooks, as well as insights into the challenges and opportunities within these commodity markets.

Upcoming webinars

Register for one of our upcoming webinars to hear more from our in-house commodity market experts and get exclusive access to price data and outlooks for the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and new generation energy markets.

Sack kraft paper bag unbleached
European sack kraft paper outlook 2023
June 20, 2023 | 11am CEST | 10am BST
The market faces looming uncertainty over Europe’s economic and political developments. It is more important than ever for market participants to be on top of the developments in the sack kraft paper market. Join Fastmarkets’ Camila Jaramillo, associate economist and our expert in the European sack kraft market, to learn about the state of play in the European sack kraft market and its main demand drivers.
Missed a recent webinar? Get access to the recording below

If you didn’t get the chance to watch one of Fastmarkets’ webinars live, you can watch the recording of many of our past webinars from the list below.

Grain and Veg Oils: 2023 trading trends in Asia and the Pacific
Black Sea grain and oilseeds: Export and pricing trends
Global grain and oilseeds markets must adapt to more complex shipment logistics, price spikes and supply uncertainties as a consequence of the war between Russia and Ukraine, two major producers. Our market experts and editors, Masha Belikova and Anna Platanova will report on the latest grain and oilseeds export and pricing trends with a focus on Black Sea origin products.
Electric car charge sign with wind turbines on background
Fastmarkets Asia Battery Recycling and Black Mass Webinar 2023
Fastmarkets brings you an eye-opening insight into the exciting and rapidly-growing battery recycling sector in Asia. Fastmarkets is the first price reporting agency to launch pricing for black mass in Asia outside of China. In this webinar, experts from the company will discuss both current trends and outlooks affecting this vital market.
House under construction
Housing at a crossroads: Why near-term pain could be short-lived
Watch our on-demand webinar where Fastmarkets’ senior economists, Jennifer Coskren and Dustin Jalbert, plus guest speakers from Fannie Mae, LMC and Nomad Framing, discuss the current challenges across the construction and building materials supply chain. In addition, participants will get a sneak peek at Fastmarkets’ newly developed remodeling index.
March 27, 2023
UK government launches low-carbon fuel strategy consultation
Forest carbon markets: How demand for forest carbon credits is shaping wood markets
Forestry is one of the most popular and fastest-growing sources of carbon credits and this can have profound impacts on timber supply, forestry investments, and raw material sourcing to forest industries. In this webinar, Glen O’Kelly, CEO of O’Kelly Acumen, discusses some of the key findings from a recent study on the state of forest carbon markets, and implications for forest industries in three case-study regions; US, Europe and New Zealand.
March 9, 2023
Global Market Trends
On-demand: Battery Raw Materials global outlook webinar
This webinar looks across the key segments of the battery materials market, diving into each key battery raw material: lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite. Our experts addressed the future of battery recycling and black mass, the electric vehicle (EV) market’s impact on copper and the cost breakdown and outlook for EV batteries.
May 25, 2023
Read key takeaways and insights from Fastmarkets’ recent webinars
White car standing on the road
Key takeaways from the Fastmarkets BRM global outlook webinar
We look at some key predictions for the battery materials market from our recent global outlook webinar. Watch free, on-demand now
June 13, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
house-gcc98a1e9d_640.jpg
What does the future look like for the North American housing market?
Access the replay and read five key takeaways from our recent webinar ‘Housing at a crossroads: Why near-term pain could be short lived’
April 12, 2023
NewGen_PromoBlock_840x408.jpg
Do we have the battery materials to meet the demand of the future?
Access the replay and read the five key takeaways from our recent webinar ‘Addressing risks in the European and US battery and EV markets’
November 30, 2022
Fastmarkets combines the commodity intelligence of these familiar names:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Why use a price reporting agency?

Navigate uncertainty and make business decisions with confidence using our price data, forecasts and critical intelligence.

Learn more

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed