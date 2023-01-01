Fastmarkets Biofuels and Feedstocks Europe 2023

As the food vs. fuel debate continues to make the headlines, we want to shed light on the key and underlying reasons beneath the issues and look at future solutions and opportunities. You will meet industry experts from the agriculture and energy sector and hear them talk about the role of the European biofuel industry in reaching net zero targets. You will also gain insight into Fastmarkets pricing and risk management tools and learn how to use them to your benefit while navigating non-transparent and volatile markets. And finally, you will access all the major updates in policy and regulation that affect biofuel and feedstock trading.

Biofuels and Feedstocks Europe is your chance to connect, listen and actively participate in today’s most relevant conversation between agriculture and energy. We look forward to seeing you in Rotterdam!