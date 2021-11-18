Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Wheat prices

Daily price assessments, charts, analysis and forecasts

Why use Fastmarkets’ wheat prices?

Wheat prices surged to near-historic highs in recent years amid the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Volatility, common within agriculture commodity markets, continues to be highly felt.

Whether you are a procurer, buyer or seller, you’ll find that challenges in managing financial risk are growing, and so is the need for more clarity and transparency within this often opaque market space.

Our wheat prices are market-reflective, assessing both the buy- and sell-side of transactions and are intended to be used as price references for negotiation and in physical spot and future contracts, as well as the settlement price of financial derivatives. Our price data is unbiased, verified and IOSCO-compliant.

Talk to us about our wheat prices

Find out how you can get daily wheat price updates, charts and news
Find out more

Wheat price spotlight

On the Fastmarkets platform, you can find daily spot price assessments reflecting the fair market value at the most liquid point of the nearby market and forward curves, reflecting the fair market value of physical cargo for loading or delivery up to 9 months forward.

See all our wheat prices
Collapse
Market description Source Status    
Wheat 12.5% FOB Germany Premium €/mt Fastmarkets Active
Wheat 11.5% FOB Ukraine $/mt Fastmarkets Active
Wheat FOB W AUS APW $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB W AUS ASW $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Ukraine FW $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Russia 11.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Russia 12.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Baltic 12.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Baltic 12.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
 Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB CVB FW $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB CVB FW Premium ‚Ç¨/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB CVB 12% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB CVB 12% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Poland 12.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Poland 12.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
 Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Germany 12.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB France 11.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB France 11.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
 Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat CIF Spain FW $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Argentina 12% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB US Gulf HRW 11% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB US Gulf HRW 11% Premium ¬¢/bu
 Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB US PNW SW 10% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB US PNW SW 10% Premium ¬¢/bu
 Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Canada CWRS 13.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Canada CWRS 13.5% Premium ¬¢/bu
 Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB St Lawrence 2CWAD 14.5% $/mt
 Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Vancouver 2CWAD 14.5% $/mt
 Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 10.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 11.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 12.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 13.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 14.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 10.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 11.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 12.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 13.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 14.5% $/mt Fastmarkets Active  

Wheat price methodology
Fastmarkets’ mission is to meet the market’s data requirements honestly and independently, acting with integrity and care to ensure that the trust and confidence placed in the reliability of our pricing methodologies is maintained.
Find out more
Businessman checking stock market on digital tablet and a desktop computer with stock exchange graph on screen. Financial stock market. Analyzing data in office background.
Find out more about Fastmarkets Agriculture prices
With Fastmarkets you can stay up to date with an ever-changing industry and make better forecasting calculations
Request a demo
Why use a price reporting agency?

Global wheat markets are continuously affected by a number of factors that act at a local and regional level – like weather, governmental legislation and geopolitical relations. Due to a more complex scenario characterized by climate change and war, we’re likely to see shifting production forecasts and price changes more frequently. Mitigating financial risk when trading in wheat commodities is becoming more challenging.

By using a price reporting agency (PRA). You can:

  • Ensure that you have the prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions
  • Provide a reference for transactions in exchange-based contracts and trades
  • Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
  • Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
  • View and download accessible price data through an automated platform
  • Ensure trusted, critical short- and long-term forecasts

Find out more

Meet the team
How can we help you?

Fastmarkets’ agriculture products give market participants and investors the transparency and clarity to make critical and strategic business decisions.

NewGenIcon_Prices_Lt.png
Agriculture prices
Stay on top of this increasingly volatile market with real-time data
November 18, 2021
NewGenIcon_Forecasts_Lt.png
Agriculture forecasts
Anticipate global market trends and dynamics
November 12, 2021
NewGenIcon_News_Lt.png
Agriculture news and market analysis
Know what’s moving your markets and the forces driving change
November 18, 2021
NewGenIcon_RiskMgmt_Lt.png
Agriculture risk management
Grow and protect your profits
April 14, 2022
icon_consulting.png
Agriculture consulting
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021
NewGenIcon_Events_Lt.png
Agriculture events
Fastmarkets’ agriculture events provide insights-rich and network-centric experiences to enable trading and guide strategic decisions
December 6, 2021
Fastmarkets combines the commodity intelligence of these familiar names:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed