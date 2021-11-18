Why use Fastmarkets’ wheat prices?

Wheat prices surged to near-historic highs in recent years amid the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Volatility, common within agriculture commodity markets, continues to be highly felt.

Whether you are a procurer, buyer or seller, you’ll find that challenges in managing financial risk are growing, and so is the need for more clarity and transparency within this often opaque market space.

Our wheat prices are market-reflective, assessing both the buy- and sell-side of transactions and are intended to be used as price references for negotiation and in physical spot and future contracts, as well as the settlement price of financial derivatives. Our price data is unbiased, verified and IOSCO-compliant.