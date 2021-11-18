Wheat prices
Daily price assessments, charts, analysis and forecasts
Wheat prices surged to near-historic highs in recent years amid the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Volatility, common within agriculture commodity markets, continues to be highly felt.
Whether you are a procurer, buyer or seller, you’ll find that challenges in managing financial risk are growing, and so is the need for more clarity and transparency within this often opaque market space.
Our wheat prices are market-reflective, assessing both the buy- and sell-side of transactions and are intended to be used as price references for negotiation and in physical spot and future contracts, as well as the settlement price of financial derivatives. Our price data is unbiased, verified and IOSCO-compliant.
Find out how you can get daily wheat price updates, charts and news
Find out more
On the Fastmarkets platform, you can find daily spot price assessments reflecting the fair market value at the most liquid point of the nearby market and forward curves, reflecting the fair market value of physical cargo for loading or delivery up to 9 months forward.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|Wheat 12.5% FOB Germany Premium €/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat 11.5% FOB Ukraine $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB W AUS APW $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB W AUS ASW $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Ukraine FW $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Russia 11.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Russia 12.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Baltic 12.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|
Wheat FOB Baltic 12.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB CVB FW $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB CVB FW Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB CVB 12% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB CVB 12% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Poland 12.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|
Wheat FOB Poland 12.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Germany 12.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB France 11.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|
Wheat FOB France 11.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat CIF Spain FW $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Argentina 12% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB US Gulf HRW 11% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|
Wheat FOB US Gulf HRW 11% Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB US PNW SW 10% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|
Wheat FOB US PNW SW 10% Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Canada CWRS 13.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|
Wheat FOB Canada CWRS 13.5% Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|
Wheat FOB St Lawrence 2CWAD 14.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|
Wheat FOB Vancouver 2CWAD 14.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 10.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 11.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 12.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 13.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 14.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 10.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 11.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 12.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 13.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 14.5% $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
Global wheat markets are continuously affected by a number of factors that act at a local and regional level – like weather, governmental legislation and geopolitical relations. Due to a more complex scenario characterized by climate change and war, we’re likely to see shifting production forecasts and price changes more frequently. Mitigating financial risk when trading in wheat commodities is becoming more challenging.
By using a price reporting agency (PRA). You can:
- Ensure that you have the prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions
- Provide a reference for transactions in exchange-based contracts and trades
- Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
- Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
- View and download accessible price data through an automated platform
- Ensure trusted, critical short- and long-term forecasts
Fastmarkets’ agriculture products give market participants and investors the transparency and clarity to make critical and strategic business decisions.
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more