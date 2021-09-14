Biofuels
For those trading in biofuels, we capture market pricing across the complex marketplace including biodiesel, glycerin, renewable identification numbers (RINs) and California’s Low-Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit.
Biofuels market news and analysis
Following a promise from the White House to fund, develop and incentivize aviation biofuel, US airlines are pledging to use 3 billion gallons by 2030.
Biofuels price dataCollapse
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|Biodiesel ($/MT) B100 LA CA dlvd ($/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Northeast
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Lower Midwest
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Southeast
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) South Central
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Upper Midwest
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Rocky Mountain
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) West Coast
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN (cents/gal) B19
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN (cents/gal) B20
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN (cents/gal) B21
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D5 Advance Biofuel RINs (cents/gal) A19
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D5 Advance Biofuel RINs (cents/gal) A20
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D5 Advance Biofuel RINs (cents/gal) A21
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D6 Renewable Fuel RINs (cents/gal) E19
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D6 Renewable Fuel RINs (cents/gal) E20
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D6 Renewable Fuel RINs (cents/gal) E21
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG(cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Glycerine (FOB US Plant) (Cents/Lb) Refined 99.7% USP
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Glycerine (FOB US Plant) (Cents/Lb) Refined 99.7% Tallow
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Glycerine (FOB US Plant) (Cents/Lb) Crude 80% Basis
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Heating Oil (ULSD) - Nearby Futures month on rolling schedule
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|International Biodiesel (metric tons) -TME - Rotterdam
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|International Biodiesel (metric tons) -SME - Argentina
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|International Biodiesel (metric tons) - PME - Malaysia/Indonesia
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Low Carbon Fuel Standard (cents/gal) California LCFS ($/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Low Carbon Fuel Standard (cents/gal) California LCFS (cents per gallon, UCO)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Low Carbon Fuel Standard Soybean Oil
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Low Carbon Fuel Standard DCO
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Low Carbon Fuel Standard Tallow LCFS
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Jacobsen B100 Index
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Renewable Diesel (cents/gal) - California LA (del $/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Natural Gas (rolling nearby futures)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
