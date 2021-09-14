Contact Us Login

For those trading in biofuels, we capture market pricing across the complex marketplace including biodiesel, glycerin, renewable identification numbers (RINs) and California’s Low-Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit.
Biofuels market news and analysis
US airlines pledge huge increase in use of sustainable aviation fuel by 2030
Following a promise from the White House to fund, develop and incentivize aviation biofuel, US airlines are pledging to use 3 billion gallons by 2030.
September 14, 2021 02:17 PM
ANALYSIS: Retroactive cuts to US biofuel blend mandates unlikely to hit supply, demand
September 03, 2021 07:41 AM
Alexandra Chapman
USDA invests $26 million in biofuel infrastructure
August 19, 2021 12:15 AM
Jocelyn Garcia
Fastmarkets successfully completes first Iosco assurance review of its agriculture division and Wheat Germany price
July 20, 2021 10:08 PM
Katharine Kellar
Is growth of sustainable aviation fuel in the market set to soar?
July 16, 2021 02:34 PM
Timothy Worledge
Biofuels price data
Collapse
Market description Source Status  
Biodiesel ($/MT) B100 LA CA dlvd ($/MT)
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Northeast
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Lower Midwest
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Southeast
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) South Central
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Upper Midwest
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) Rocky Mountain
The Jacobsen
Active  
Biodiesel (B100)(Cents/Gal) West Coast
The Jacobsen
Active  
D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN (cents/gal) B19
The Jacobsen
Active  
D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN (cents/gal) B20
The Jacobsen
Active  
D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN (cents/gal) B21
The Jacobsen
Active  
D5 Advance Biofuel RINs (cents/gal) A19
The Jacobsen
Active  
D5 Advance Biofuel RINs (cents/gal) A20
The Jacobsen
Active  
D5 Advance Biofuel RINs (cents/gal) A21
The Jacobsen
Active  
D6 Renewable Fuel RINs (cents/gal) E19
The Jacobsen
Active  
D6 Renewable Fuel RINs (cents/gal) E20
The Jacobsen
Active  
D6 Renewable Fuel RINs (cents/gal) E21
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB NYH (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG(cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
FAME 0 deg C CFPP/5deg C Cloud Point FOB - USG (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
Glycerine (FOB US Plant) (Cents/Lb) Refined 99.7% USP
The Jacobsen
Active  
Glycerine (FOB US Plant) (Cents/Lb) Refined 99.7% Tallow
The Jacobsen
Active  
Glycerine (FOB US Plant) (Cents/Lb) Crude 80% Basis
The Jacobsen
Active  
Heating Oil (ULSD) - Nearby Futures month on rolling schedule
The Jacobsen
Active  
International Biodiesel (metric tons) -TME - Rotterdam
The Jacobsen
Active  
International Biodiesel (metric tons) -SME - Argentina
The Jacobsen
Active  
International Biodiesel (metric tons) - PME - Malaysia/Indonesia
The Jacobsen
Active  
Low Carbon Fuel Standard (cents/gal) California LCFS ($/MT)
The Jacobsen
Active  
Low Carbon Fuel Standard (cents/gal) California LCFS (cents per gallon, UCO)
The Jacobsen
Active  
Low Carbon Fuel Standard Soybean Oil
The Jacobsen
Active  
Low Carbon Fuel Standard DCO
The Jacobsen
Active  
Low Carbon Fuel Standard Tallow LCFS
The Jacobsen
Active  
Jacobsen B100 Index
The Jacobsen
Active  
Renewable Diesel (cents/gal) - California LA (del $/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - New York Harbor (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/MT)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Flat Price ($/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil w/ RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
SME Biodiesel (B100) FOB - US Gulf (cents/gal) B100 Difference to Heating Oil no RINS (cents/gal)
The Jacobsen
Active  
Natural Gas (rolling nearby futures)
The Jacobsen
Active  

