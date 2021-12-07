Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Forest products forecasts

Get expert insights into the market changes ahead

Plan with precision

Planning around market changes is easier with help from the world’s leading forest product experts at Fastmarkets. Stay ahead with market assessments of your markets with two, five and fifteen-year forecasts by region and grade, an in-depth analysis of key trends designed to help you get informed, quickly.

Forest products prices and trends
Pulp

Wood pellet

Packaging

Need help seeing into the future?

Power up your data with our experts views of where the forest markets are headed.

Send me a sample

Forest product insights

Know what’s moving your markets and the forces driving change

Corrugated cardboard pallets in the generic warehouse
Packaging
North American box demand still strong as cost, supply-chain pressures seem to worsen
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
December 07, 2021 03:27 PM
 · 
Gregory Rudder
Packaging webinar series - North America.png
WEBINAR: North American e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
December 07, 2021 08:00 AM
Packaging webinar series - Europe.png
WEBINAR: European e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
December 07, 2021 07:07 AM
iStock_000001972369Medium - OCC - Old Corrugated Container bundle.jpg
OCC’s 11-month price run finally ends, all average RCP prices remain up
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Pulp mill
What the iron ore market can teach you about pulp futures
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM

Explore more forest products insights
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.

Explore now

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed