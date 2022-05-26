Methodology Contact us Login

Forest products long-term forecasts and asset analysis

Asset analysis and 5- and 15-year economic outlooks for the pulp, paper and wood products markets

Accelerate growth when you use our in-depth analyses and mid- and long-term forecasts to underpin your strategic plans.

Our analysts bring together Fastmarkets’ detailed cost and asset analysis and their expertise in macroeconomic analysis to project demand, production, shipments, inventories, capacity, operating rates and trade data on a 5 - to 15-year time horizon.

As the only intelligence provider covering the forest value chain from end to end, Fastmarkets’ modeling considers the inter-dependencies and dynamics between markets and grades. Models integrate our own mill cost benchmarking data with in-depth intelligence on mills and machines to determine price floors and the impact of closures.

Buyers and sellers of forest products use our forecasts and analysis to:

  • Build more resilient supply chains
  • Develop end-of-life roadmaps that protect profitability
  • Seize long-term growth opportunities
  • Facilitate third-party due diligence support for funding and investment
News, forecasts, mill intelligence and price reporting for 3,500+ grades to keep you ahead of the competition
Long-term forecasts: Markets we cover
Forest products
Understanding packaging prices
Our paper and packaging index builder helps buyers understand their packaging costs
May 26, 2022
Forest products
Mill data and costs
Find and analyze mills and markets with third-party data and costs – researched, verified, normalized
June 20, 2022
Forest products
Forest products cost benchmarking
Our cost benchmarking tool helps you compare the cost of production of pulp, paper and packaging by mill and machine
March 6, 2023
Latest news and analysis
Woodfiber shortages deepen in British Columbia while pulp operations stall
We review the recent disruptions to the North American fiber markets
March 10, 2023
 · 
William Perritt
Massive jump in oriented strand board output permanently changed panel markets
We look back at historical events that forever changed the wood products industry in North America
March 10, 2023
 · 
Jeff Redd
Forest carbon markets: How demand for forest carbon credits is shaping wood markets
Watch the recording
March 9, 2023
US residential construction spending is declining
We look back at North American construction spending in 2022
March 9, 2023
 · 
Gary Zauner
Proposal to launch daily SYP price
Fastmarkets proposes to increase the frequency of assessment for Southern Yellow Pine #2 2x4 (eastside) with a new daily price.
March 8, 2023
 · 
Joe Pruski
Latin American containerboard market under pressure with price drops and weak demand
Prices in both Brazil and Mexico see downward trend despite market-related downtime due to weak appetite for packaging
March 8, 2023
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Meet the team
Fastmarkets forest products give market participants and investors the transparency and clarity to make critical and strategic business decisions.

Forest products prices
Market-reflective price data covering more than 2,800 commodities and 80 sub-grades
November 18, 2021
Forest products long-term forecasts and asset analysis
Asset analysis and 5 - and 15-year economic outlooks
February 21, 2023
Forest products short-term forecasts
Near-term economic outlooks for the pulp, paper and wood products markets
February 21, 2023
News and market analysis
Keep up to date with the latest pulp, paper, and wood products news, and be in the know about critical market shifts
November 18, 2021
Forest products events
Formerly RISI events, these are the places to discuss, debate, and learn about the latest trends and challenges in pulp, paper, packaging and more
November 22, 2021
Consulting
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021

