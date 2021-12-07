Contact Us Login

Forest products news and
market analysis

Dependable reporting as it happens

Be the first to know about critical market shifts. Understand how these developments will impact your business.

Fastmarkets’ price reporters and analysts bring you breaking news from the markets you care about. You’ll understand the context around price developments, capacity and market disruptions across the pulp, paper, packaging, wood products, nonwovens and bioenergy markets.

Latest news and insights
Corrugated cardboard pallets in the generic warehouse
Packaging
North American box demand still strong as cost, supply-chain pressures seem to worsen
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
December 07, 2021 03:27 PM
 · 
Gregory Rudder
Packaging webinar series - North America.png
WEBINAR: North American e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
December 07, 2021 08:00 AM
Packaging webinar series - Europe.png
WEBINAR: European e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
December 07, 2021 07:07 AM
iStock_000001972369Medium - OCC - Old Corrugated Container bundle.jpg
OCC’s 11-month price run finally ends, all average RCP prices remain up
September price peak marks fourth highest average in 30 years, bulk grade average pricing has shot up more than 150%
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Pulp mill
What the iron ore market can teach you about pulp futures
We are on track to reach twenty-times the size of the physical pulp market now on the SHFE alone. Matt Graves, SVP, Fastmarkets
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Paper and pulp mill
Massive paper and board production downtime hits China as energy usage limits
Government-mandated energy curb halts Jiangsu factories and production in eight other provinces
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
