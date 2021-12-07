Forest products news and
market analysis
Dependable reporting as it happens
Be the first to know about critical market shifts. Understand how these developments will impact your business.
Fastmarkets’ price reporters and analysts bring you breaking news from the markets you care about. You’ll understand the context around price developments, capacity and market disruptions across the pulp, paper, packaging, wood products, nonwovens and bioenergy markets.
Latest news and insights
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
September price peak marks fourth highest average in 30 years, bulk grade average pricing has shot up more than 150%
We are on track to reach twenty-times the size of the physical pulp market now on the SHFE alone. Matt Graves, SVP, Fastmarkets
Government-mandated energy curb halts Jiangsu factories and production in eight other provinces
Our forest news and market analysis doesn’t end here. As a customer you get even more detailed, deeper insights into price fluctuations, what’s shifting them and expert views. Request a trial today and experience even greater insights.
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Talk to us
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Get fresh insights
Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.