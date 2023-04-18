Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

China’s escalating auto price war engulfs conventional car market; battery metals impacted further

China’s battery material market has taken a further hit, with the industry’s price war among auto makers spreading to conventional carmakers and battering new energy vehicle (NEV) makers with sluggish sales, sources said

April 18, 2023
By Yiwen Ju
Battery materialsElectric vehiclesSupply chains

The wave of price cuts was initially sparked by Tesla’s discounts offered in January this year and soon, makers of internal-combustion-engine vehicles (ICEVs) joined the war to slash prices even more in March.

The steeper discounts from conventional carmakers come against the backdrop of the “China VI” vehicle emission standards, which is believed to be one of the world’s strictest rules on automobile pollutants.

The policy is set to go into effect on July 1 and unqualified legacy vehicles face the risk of being squeezed out of the market. This has prompted conventional carmakers to rapidly liquidate inventories, sources said.

The fierce competition from conventional carmakers is not good news to the electric vehicle (EV) market, especially as the discontinued subsidies that kicked in at the end of 2022 have hampered consumption, Fastmarkets heard.

Price cuts across the supply chain

“Layoffs, production cuts and working hour caps are no longer surprising news in the [EV] industry now,” a battery metal market insider said, adding that the price cuts are not particular to end users.

Precursor operation rates only stand at 20-30%, sources said, while battery makers were heard to be even running on stream lower than this. This went some way to explaining the freefall in upstream battery metal prices.

And this is in stark contrast to last year when the EV market was entering its prime.

Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessment for lithium carbonate 99% Li2CO3 min, technical and industrial grade, spot price range exw domestic China was pegged at 140,000-180,000 ($20,343-26,155) yuan per tonne on April 6, more than halved from one year before when the price was gaining upward momentum.

Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessment for nickel sulfate min 21%, max 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max, exw China was 36,000-37,000 yuan per tonne on April 7, in comparison to a high at 47,000-48,000 yuan per tonne one year before. This is the sixth straight week that the price has been on a losing streak.

“There is market chatter circulating on nickel matte output cuts, which actually makes sense, given the reduced demands from nickel sulfate and precursor plants,” a Shanghai-based nickel trader source said.

Race ‘to survive’ in battery materials market

Market sources described the intensifying price war as a survival challenge for the sector, which could revamp the whole industry and drive uncompetitive businesses out of the game.

More than 40 brands have joined the price-cut bandwagon so far, as both makers for NEV and ICEV are standing off in a bid to woo customers, Fastmarkets heard.

One of the most eye-popping offers was made by state-owned Dongfeng Motor group. Jointly funded by the local provincial government, the Hubei-based carmaker in central China slashed prices as much as around 40% off its listed price.

“Major producers are able to secure cheaper materials, which gives them the scope to lower prices and boost order books, but this would put smaller players in a dilemma, where they don’t have the capability to do so,” said a battery maker source.

Slower-than-expected recovery

In hopes of a demand recovery, producers along the EV value chains have been clearing inventories in the past months, which sources said could lead to a “low” feedstock inventory level in April. Nonetheless, this has not brought any rebound in sight – yet.

“Everyone is waiting for a rebound in the market but, ultimately it should still depend on the actual downstream consumption, not stock levels,” an industry source said.

A less-intensive price war is expected in the second half of this year, sources said, citing that implementing “China VI” vehicle emission standards might result in conventional carmakers slowing their rush for sales.

Sources previously pinpointed that April would mark the turning point, after the EV industry passed its seasonal off-peak period and the surge in Covid-19 infections in the first quarter.

Alongside the pressure brought on by the fossil-fuel-powered carmakers, sources are of the view that falling lithium prices are the other factor hindering demand recovery.

“The dive in lithium prices just shocked us and no one knows where the bottom would be, which also curbed buying sentiment,” a nickel trader source said in Shanghai.

Keep up to date with the latest news and insights on our dedicated battery materials market page.

What to read next
China new energy vehicles_energy transition
Energy metals face financing headwinds in global high interest rate environment
Higher financing costs are impacting traders across different minor metals despite greater availability of cheaper materials
April 18, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Nickel briquette
Concerns around financing for nickel grow after recent ‘bad press’
Financing has become increasingly challenging for the nickel market following recent negative headlines and poor market sentiment, participants have told Fastmarkets
April 14, 2023
 · 
Callum Perry
Electric Car
US aims for 67% of cars to be EVs by 2032 with ‘revolutionary’ tactic
The United States wants 67% of all vehicles be electric by 2032 under “revolutionary” emissions standards put forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
April 14, 2023
 · 
Orla O’Sullivan
CME cobalt futures put spotlight on forward backwardation
Spot price volatility drives record volumes on CME lithium contract
The steep drop in global spot lithium prices over the past few months has helped to drive record-high volumes of trade on the year-old lithium hydroxide contract on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), Fastmarkets heard on Wednesday April 12
April 13, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
NewGen car image_New and used cars
Carmakers take stake in upstream lithium sector to secure sustainable supplies
Sustainability and security of supply have become the principal factors driving the lithium mining industry in the current period of energy transition, with investors and consumers all pushing to meet growing the demand in a sustainable manner
April 13, 2023
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
electric vehicle charging in the street
Tirupati Graphite acquires Suni graphite projects in Mozambique
Tirupati has added the Suni Resources graphite project in Mozambique to its existing graphite flake and downstream businesses in Mozambique and India, the UK-based company said on Monday April 3
April 13, 2023
 · 
Jon Stibbs
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed