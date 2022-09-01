Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

European OCC prices tumble in Asia and bring down Japanese and US imports along the way

Demand for old corrugated container falls in Southeast Asia and triggers sharp price drops for imports from Europe, Japan and the US. Have the prices hit rock bottom?

September 1, 2022
By Nick Chang
Recovered paperAsia

The tumbling of European old corrugated container (OCC) prices in Southeast Asia (SEA) and India has in turn sent levels for OCC imports from the USA and Japan into a tailspin.

Triggered by a massive wave of order cancelations in India, coupled with blowback from the ongoing economic slump in China pummeling regional packaging markets, European OCC 95/5 levels in SEA and India had already swooped down from $260-270/tonne in mid-June to $175-185/tonne in late July.

Since then, prices for the premium European brown grade in SEA have continued to fall, clocking in this week at $160-170/tonne. The decline seems to have come to a halt in India, with the grade’s levels closing at around $185/tonne. Mills in SEA ascribed the European OCC descent to their own high inventories of brown grades and finished products.

Contacts reported that board markets in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam were robust during the past two months, with prices for recycled fluting commanding more than $700/tonne in June in the individual countries, shored up by their domestic economies.

But the regional packaging engine has apparently run out of gas this month, as demand falls and board mills take downtime to cope; local recycled fluting prices have dropped to $480-505/tonne this month.

Crashing US and Japanese OCC prices

With European OCC melting down, customers have moved to seek aggressive price cuts for OCC imports from elsewhere.

Suppliers under stock pressure were forced to cave last week, selling US double-sorted OCC (DS OCC 12) in SEA at $220-230/tonne. Then they got the wind that Indian buyers were coming back to the market and snapping up OCC imports to meet growing packaging demand in the lead-up to the traditional peak Q4 season in India.

Major sellers have thus dug in their heels this week and declined to make further concessions.

In the end, US DS OCC 12 is clocking in at $220-230/tonne in SEA, $210/tonne in India, and $180/tonne in Taiwan.

Prices for benchmark US OCC 11 have been assessed at $175-210/tonne in SEA and Taiwan, plunging $40-65/tonne from three weeks ago.

Japanese OCC is down $30/tonne to $180-190/tonne.

Are OCC prices hitting rock bottom?

Both sellers and buyers are assessing whether OCC levels are near or even at bottom after the sharp drop-off.

Buyer contacts indicated that despite prices dropping so low, many mills haven’t picked up any signs that recovery in regional packaging markets might come by the end of this year, and they are reluctant to build OCC stocks.

Customers have, however, stepped up volumes of OCC imports, while reducing local OCC tonnage. Prices for domestic OCC collections in SEA are still lingering around $200/tonne.

Board producers are reluctant to press down local OCC prices too aggressively, due to concerns that the move could drive down domestic prices for packaging materials, and that it could sabotage their relationships with local suppliers.

On the other hand, sellers believe prices are hitting bottom as suppliers have declined to offer volumes priced below current levels. Buyers have been asking for US DS OCC grades for less than $200/tonne, and European OCC 95/5 and Japanese OCC for around $150/tonne.

“We have got preliminary orders for 9,000 tonnes of European OCC from SEA customers who demanded to pay below $160/tonne. No suppliers have responded to me,” said a Singapore-based trader.

Collections everywhere in the world are dropping and the costs of labor and logistics are rising, the contact explained, adding that suppliers will stop selling once prices are too low to allow any profit.

In Japan, prices for local OCC sold to domestic mills have been steady at around $200/tonne, indicated a Japanese trader.

“Japanese mills have continued to gobble up domestic OCC at the same pricing level to support local suppliers, even though its export prices are falling. That’s due to the unique system in the country, different from the USA or Europe.”

“Despite poor business, major Japanese producers have announced price hikes for major paper and board grades for September or October. The move is to reflect high raw material costs, and such moves usually work in the Japanese market.”

This article was taken from PPI Asia, the industry’s most trusted pulp and paper market news and prices for Asia. Join paper industry executives, buyers, industry suppliers and financial institutions around the world and keep up to date on the latest market prices and information from Asia. Speak to our team to find out more and subscribe to our newsletters.

ICC2022_1130x491.jpg
Fastmarkets Forest Products International Containerboard Conference 2022
November 7-9 | Chicago, USA

Discover the latest developments in packaging and network with top decision-makers from all parts of the industry at the leading global forum for containerboard insights.

Find out more
What to read next
GettyImages - 1122436032
European pulp prices: BEK moved up again while NBSK spread widened in July
A mix of strong demand and supply side issue are propelling prices for European pulp upwards, but different stories are observed in hardwood and softwood markets
September 1, 2022
 · 
Steven Sachoff
stack of stainless tube steel pipe background.
China’s steel industry enters a new era after six years of prosperity
After six years of prosperity, China’s steel industry has entered a new era with excessive supply and declining demand, and where it is overly financialized, according to Han Weidong, vice president of leading Chinese steel pipe maker Youfa Group
August 30, 2022
 · 
Olivia Zhang
Pulp_6a0147e1d4f40f970b0192ab95041e970d_edit.jpg
Commodity risk management: Evaluating the Spread between SHFE and NBSK pulp futures
Defining an arbitrage between the adjusted SHFE-NBSK pulp spread using a mean reverting technique
August 30, 2022
 · 
David Becker
Card_list_image_steel_mill.png
Southeast Asia’s blast furnace capacity set for 25% growth
Blast furnace (BF)-based steelmaking capacity in Southeast Asia could balloon by 25% over the next few years with the emergence of new projects, the South East Asia Iron & Steel Institute (Seaisi) said recently
August 25, 2022
 · 
Paul Lim
FPSpeakerthumbnails_Patrick_Cavanagh_490x275.jpg
The global wood pulp market: Three price drivers to watch in the second half of 2022
Take a deep dive into the global wood pulp market with Fastmarkets’ senior economist, Patrick Cavanagh, to uncover the key pulp price drivers in the market: unexpected downtime, project delays and transportation challenges
August 25, 2022
 · 
Patrick Cavanagh
FPSpeakerthumbnails_Dustin_Jalbert_490x275.jpg
The lumber market outlook for 2022: Price rallies, falling demand and capacity concerns
Fastmarkets’ senior economist, Dustin Jalbert, provides insights into the state of the lumber market today and explains the price rallies, falling demand and concerns for future supply.
August 24, 2022
 · 
Dustin Jalbert
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed