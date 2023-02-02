Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Glencore reports 40% cobalt output increase in 2022

Glencore achieved a 40% year-on-year increase in cobalt output during 2022 to a total of 43,800 tonnes, the company said in its annual production report published on Wednesday February 1

February 2, 2023
By Alexander CookSayaka Kuratathe Fastmarkets team
CobaltBattery materialsAfrica

Cobalt output from Glencore’s copper assets in Africa, which include Katanga, Mutanda and Mopani, increased by 45% year on year to 40,200 tonnes. The increase in volume for cobalt, as well as copper, in Africa was driven by Mutanda’s return to full operation.

Glencore decided to halt production at Mutanda for the whole of 2020 due to weak demand and pricing for cobalt. Total cobalt production at Mutanda in 2021 was 3,900 tonnes, due to a limited restart of production in the same year.

“The main reason that Glencore reported the 40% year-on-year cobalt production growth in 2022 was the return to full operating activity at its Mutanda site,” Robert Searle, Fastmarkets battery raw materials analyst, said.

“The return to close to full operation in 2022 with production of 14,700 tonnes of cobalt contained in hydroxide led to a re-balancing of the market, which we believe led to a small surplus in 2022,” he added.

Fastmarkets’ cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China was 55-57% of the standard-grade cobalt price (low end) on February 1, down from 55-58% on January 27.

“There is decent inventory on the hydroxide side, which is always building up, so the price will keep seeing the present pressure for now,” a trader told Fastmarkets.

“Copper prices are quite good at the moment, so there is no incentive to lower production there, which means cobalt units will keep appearing,” they added.

In contrast, cobalt metal production from the company’s Integrated Nickel Operations (INO), such as Sudbury, Raglan and Nikkelverk, decreased by 45% to 600 tonnes, year on year. The decline in volume for cobalt — as well as nickel — was partially due to mine industrial action from May to September 2022 and a short industry-based strike at Nikkelverk.

But cobalt production at Murrin Murrin increased by 20% year on year, to 3,000 tonnes, which offset the decrease in volume at INO. The total annual cobalt production volume from Glencore’s nickel department remained flat in 2022, at 3,600 tonnes.

The company has outlined plans to reduce its global cobalt production for 2023, based on expectations of sluggish demand and pricing, and reported a 2023 guidance of 38,000 tonnes (± 5,000 tonnes).

“Despite this pullback, we still believe that capacity additions and expansion in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia will grow the [cobalt] surplus in the market this year,” Searle said.

What to read next
Battery supply concept
Japan pins hope on all-solid-state lithium batteries (ASSLB) as it falls behind in battery race
Japan was where the world’s first lithium-ion battery and hybrid vehicle were made, but the country is aware that its position in the production of both battery materials and battery cells is falling behind its Asian peers, Fastmarkets heard on Tuesday, January 31
February 2, 2023
 · 
Julian Luk
Electric Car in Charging Station
Plan to take advantage of US tax breaks for EV investments raises competition concerns in Europe
A string of of hefty investment announcements in the electric vehicle (EV) battery ecosystem in the United States, taking advantage of incentives arising from country’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have raised concerns in Europe about falling behind in the EV market
February 1, 2023
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Electric vehicles body assembly line
GM deal the poster child for the US’ Inflation Reduction Act | Hotter on metals
General Motors (GM) is investing $650 million to develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, the largest known source of lithium in the US and the third largest in the world
February 1, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Has improved demand caused China's cobalt sulfate price to hit a three-year high
Jervois delays ramp-up to capacity at US cobalt mine to Q2
Australia-based cobalt and nickel supplier Jervois Global has delayed the start of commercial production of cobalt concentrate at its mine in the US state of Idaho, it said in a quarterly update on Monday January 30
February 1, 2023
 · 
Alexander Cook
Electric car
Future of UK EV battery production hangs in balance following Britishvolt collapse
The recent collapse of hopeful UK electric vehicle battery manufacturer Britishvolt has left the future of both the domestic battery and car industries shrouded with doubt
February 1, 2023
 · 
Alexandra Chapman
car production line with unfinished cars in a row
Partnerships are secret to rapid realization of Northern Graphite plans, CEO says
Northern Graphite plans to fast-track the growth of its huge battery anode material (BAM) project in North America through partnerships and by keeping costs low, chief executive officer Hugues Jacquemin has told Fastmarkets
January 30, 2023
 · 
Jon Stibbs
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed