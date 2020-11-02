Contact Us Login

China launches new energy vehicle industry plan for 2021-35
China’s government has launched a new energy vehicle (NEV) industry development plan to run from 2021 to 2035 in order to promote and stimulate high-quality, sustainable development of China’s new energy automotive industry, according to an official announcement on Monday November 2.
November 02, 2020 04:36 PM
Carrie Shi
Tianqi Lithium introduces strategic investor Australia IGO
China’s Tianqi Lithium’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty Ltd (TLEA) has brought in new strategic investor Australia-listed IGO Ltd as a 49% stakeholder, with both parties signing an initial investment agreement on Wednesday December 9.
December 09, 2020 12:45 AM
Carrie Shi
2021 PREVIEW: Sustainability takes center stage in lithium sector as EV transition picks up
Sustainable mining of lithium - a critical raw material in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries that also plays a pivotal role in vehicle electrification - has come under increased scrutiny over the past year amid an accelerated shift toward electric vehicles (EVs).
January 04, 2021 10:16 AM
Dalila Ouerghi
PRICING NOTICE: Cobalt pricing over Christmas, New Year holiday period
A reminder of Fastmarkets’ cobalt pricing schedule during the Christmas and New Year period.
December 23, 2020 02:40 AM
Charlotte Radford
INFOGRAPHIC: Covid-19’s impact on cobalt supply, trade flows
It has been almost one year since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak and global economies are still recovering from the fallout. Fastmarkets analyzes the effects of the pandemic on global cobalt supply and trade flows.
December 02, 2020 09:21 AM
Susan Zou
COBALT FUTURES SNAPSHOT: CME traded volumes exceed 100 lots
Latest analysis from recent activity on the CME’s cobalt metal futures contract, cash-settled against Fastmarkets’ price assessment for cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam.
January 22, 2021 05:30 PM
Charlotte Radford
PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China
The publication of Fastmarkets’ cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China, was delayed on December 23 because of a reporting error.
December 23, 2020 04:13 PM
Charlotte Radford
Lithium, rare earth production could provide jobs for coal miners, US energy secretary says
The United States’ transition to new energy will require increased domestic mineral production, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday March 9.
March 10, 2021 03:49 PM
William Clarke
INTERVIEW: Li-Cycle sees Rochester EV battery hub as ‘start of something big’
Battery recycling start-up Li-Cycle sees the commercial production achieved at its Rochester, New York, plant as the start of something big.
March 18, 2021 12:27 AM
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Seaborne Asia prices play catch-up
Battery-grade lithium prices in the seaborne Asian market broadly continued to follow the strong momentum previously seen in the domestic Chinese market, although upward movement there has been tempered since mid-March.
March 19, 2021 11:40 AM
Dalila Ouerghi
