China’s government has launched a new energy vehicle (NEV) industry development plan to run from 2021 to 2035 in order to promote and stimulate high-quality, sustainable development of China’s new energy automotive industry, according to an official announcement on Monday November 2.
China’s Tianqi Lithium’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia Pty Ltd (TLEA) has brought in new strategic investor Australia-listed IGO Ltd as a 49% stakeholder, with both parties signing an initial investment agreement on Wednesday December 9.
Sustainable mining of lithium - a critical raw material in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries that also plays a pivotal role in vehicle electrification - has come under increased scrutiny over the past year amid an accelerated shift toward electric vehicles (EVs).
A reminder of Fastmarkets’ cobalt pricing schedule during the Christmas and New Year period.
It has been almost one year since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak and global economies are still recovering from the fallout. Fastmarkets analyzes the effects of the pandemic on global cobalt supply and trade flows.
Latest analysis from recent activity on the CME’s cobalt metal futures contract, cash-settled against Fastmarkets’ price assessment for cobalt standard grade, in-whs Rotterdam.
The publication of Fastmarkets’ cobalt hydroxide payable indicator, min 30% Co, cif China, was delayed on December 23 because of a reporting error.
The United States’ transition to new energy will require increased domestic mineral production, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Tuesday March 9.
Battery recycling start-up Li-Cycle sees the commercial production achieved at its Rochester, New York, plant as the start of something big.
Battery-grade lithium prices in the seaborne Asian market broadly continued to follow the strong momentum previously seen in the domestic Chinese market, although upward movement there has been tempered since mid-March.