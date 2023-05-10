Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Liansheng Pulp & Paper expands capacity in virgin cartonboard and tissue in China

The expansions will make the company one of the leading producers of wood pulp and virgin fiber-based paper and board in China

May 10, 2023
By Shawn Wang
Cartonboard/BoxboardTissueAsia

China’s Liansheng Pulp & Paper (Zhangpu) has fired up a 60,000 tonne per year tissue machine and a 1.2 million tpy virgin cartonboard machine at a greenfield site in Zhangpu, Zhangzhou city, Fujian province.

The first tissue jumbo roll came off the tissue unit, dubbed TM 1, on April 25. Provided by Andritz, the machine features a working width of 5.65 m and a design speed of 2,000 m/min and is equipped with a 20-foot steel yankee dryer.

The cartonboard machine, dubbed PM 1, churned out its first sheet of board on May 1. Provided by Valmet, the unit has a wire width of 8.85 m and a design speed of 1,400 m/min. Equipped with coating stations to offer four coating layers, the board machine is designed to produce coated ivory board in a basis weight range of 210-350 g/m².

PM 1 is partly integrated with in-house bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP), as furnish for the mid-layer of coated ivory board. A 1,200 tonne per day BCTMP line commenced trial production on May and an identical BCTMP line will be fired up soon.

More expansions ahead

The tissue machine and the virgin cartonboard machine are the first production lines to have come on stream at the site. According to Liansheng Pulp & Paper’s plan, it will build the Zhangpu site into an integrated pulp, paper and board complex that will eventually boast a total capacity of 3.9 million tpy.

Another 60,000 tpy tissue machine has been installed at the site, with startup expected imminently. The company is finishing the installation of a 600,000 tonne/yr uncoated fine paper (UFP) machine there. A company spokesperson told Fastmarkets that the UFP machine is likely to start test runs by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, a bleached hardwood kraft pulp line is also under construction there, with startup scheduled for mid-2024.

Liansheng Pulp & Paper was founded in 2020 to carry out the vast Zhangpu project. Its affiliate Liansheng Paper (Longhai) is a long-established recycled packaging board producer with 2.75 million tonnes/yr of recycled containerboard and cartonboard capacity at a facility around 60 km north of the Zhangpu complex.

The rapid capacity expansions at the new Zhangpu site will transform the company into one of the leading producers of wood pulp and virgin fiber-based paper and board in China.

This article was taken from PPI Asia, the industry’s most trusted pulp and paper market news and prices for Asia. Speak to our team to find out more and subscribe to our newsletters.

What to read next
iStock_000001575141Large - stack of lumber.jpg
Europe and Russia fuel modest recovery in Chinese softwood lumber imports
Chinese softwood lumber imports increased 9% in the first quarter compared to the same three months in 2022
May 10, 2023
 · 
Peter Malliris
FP_Tissue_ThreeToiletRolls_Unsplash_gSdhs5DJ1bg.jpg
Tissue producer Cascades to shut two paper machines and converting plants
The fourth-largest tissue maker in North America will remove around 100,000 tons/yr of tissue capacity starting July 2023
May 5, 2023
 · 
Megan Workman
FP_WoodChip_Unsplash_tyVcPQfncrg.jpg
US pulp prices slide $50-85 as weak demand forces biggest decline of the year
Weak pulp market driven by poor demand and oversupply continue to drive down benchmark pulp prices in the US
May 4, 2023
 · 
Bryan Smith
Paper roll close-up
China’s fine paper and cartonboard prices drop while recycled containerboard prices stabilize
Price plunges for pulp grades brought down fine paper and cartonboard prices while supply curtailment and paid off for recycled containerboard
May 4, 2023
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pulp_6a0147e1d4f40f970b0192ab95041e970d_edit.jpg
UPM’s Paso de los Toros pulp mill to reach nominal capacity by end of year
Global pulp capacity gets a further boost with the addition of the 2.1 million tonne/yr bleached eucalyptus kraft mill
May 3, 2023
 · 
Steven Sachoff
lumber close up forest products tree rings
Japanese softwood lumber importers are shifting toward monthly purchases
Sales have shifted toward monthly commitments and spot market replenishment
May 3, 2023
 · 
Peter Malliris
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed