Methodology
Contact us
Login
Markets
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Risk management
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Metal Market Magazine
Platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Insights
Events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
Agriculture events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology
Become a customer
Menu
Markets
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Risk management
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Metal Market Magazine
Platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Insights
Events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
Agriculture events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology
Become a customer
Become a customer
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0107
Greyback Duplex Board, Fuxing, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0106
Greyback Duplex Board, Jinghuanlongheng, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0105
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, Spain, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0104
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, Spain, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0103
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, Italy, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0102
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, Italy, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0101
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, Germany, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0100
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, Germany, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0099
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, France, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0098
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, France, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
Proceed