Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0107
Greyback Duplex Board, Fuxing, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0106
Greyback Duplex Board, Jinghuanlongheng, 250g, Jiangsu, Zhejiang & Shanghai (tax included), RMB/tonne
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0105
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, Spain, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0104
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, Spain, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0103
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, Italy, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0102
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, Italy, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0101
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, Germany, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0100
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, Germany, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0099
White-lined chipboard (GD2), 300 g, France, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Price Data Page
FP-CBB-0098
Coated duplex (GC2), 270-280 g, France, transaction price
June 29, 2022
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed