Soybeans delivered into China are trading at a theoretical discount to the origin price as a fall-off in futures over the...
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have hit another all-time high, driven by supply shortages and strength in domestic ferrous scrap pricing.
Treatment and refining charges for copper concentrate fell again to new 10-year-lows in the week ended Friday March 12, with Fastmarkets’ copper concentrate index dropping to less than $30 per tonne/3 cents per lb for the first time.
The London Metal Exchange will announce the results of its discussion paper on market structure on or around June 8 and has not yet made any decisions on the whether to reopen the ring, it said.
With China’s pulp import market remaining at a standstill and the bleached softwood kraft (BSK) pulp futures market continuing to slump, prices for the two newly-launched China pulp futures contracts on Oslo-based Norexeco dipped slightly at the front end.
Government-mandated energy curb halts Jiangsu factories and production in eight other provinces
Ukraine вЂ“ the ninth largest soybean producer in the world вЂ“ is looking to import soybeans after...
Economic and policy experts at aluminium, steel and scrap trade associations are hopeful about demand and policy prospects in 2021, but remain wary about potential problems that could still arise from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Blockchain technology platform MineHub and digital trade finance network Contour have partnered to integrate their digital metals, mining-focused supply chain, and trade finance technology, the companies said.
Physical commodities trading company Trafigura Pte Ltd and agricultural commodities firm Yara International ASA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development and promotion of ammonia as a clean fuel in shipping, Trafigura said.