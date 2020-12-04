Contact Us Login

CFR China soybeans trade at below netback cost as traders hit bids
Soybeans delivered into China are trading at a theoretical discount to the origin price as a fall-off in futures over the...
December 04, 2020 01:10 PM
 · 
Johnny Huang
Supply woes, scrap gains propel US HRC price to $63/cwt
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have hit another all-time high, driven by supply shortages and strength in domestic ferrous scrap pricing.
March 04, 2021 10:10 PM
 · 
Patrick Fitzgerald
FOCUS: Copper TC/RCs hit decade-lows, market questions where bottom is
Treatment and refining charges for copper concentrate fell again to new 10-year-lows in the week ended Friday March 12, with Fastmarkets’ copper concentrate index dropping to less than $30 per tonne/3 cents per lb for the first time.
March 16, 2021 04:10 PM
LME to publish discussion paper results around June 8; no decision on ring yet
The London Metal Exchange will announce the results of its discussion paper on market structure on or around June 8 and has not yet made any decisions on the whether to reopen the ring, it said.
April 30, 2021 12:31 AM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Prices for new China pulp futures contracts on Norexeco down slightly
With China’s pulp import market remaining at a standstill and the bleached softwood kraft (BSK) pulp futures market continuing to slump, prices for the two newly-launched China pulp futures contracts on Oslo-based Norexeco dipped slightly at the front end.
June 07, 2021 09:30 AM
Paper and pulp mill
Massive paper and board production downtime hits China as energy usage limits
Government-mandated energy curb halts Jiangsu factories and production in eight other provinces
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
Ukraine eyes soybean imports as local supplies dry up
Ukraine вЂ“ the ninth largest soybean producer in the world вЂ“ is looking to import soybeans after...
February 23, 2021 10:06 AM
 · 
Anna Platonova
Metals groups optimistic for 2021 demand, policy
Economic and policy experts at aluminium, steel and scrap trade associations are hopeful about demand and policy prospects in 2021, but remain wary about potential problems that could still arise from the Covid-19 pandemic.
March 11, 2021 10:12 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
Diagonal chain, a blockchain concept, gray closeup
BETTING ON BLOCKCHAIN: MineHub partners with Contour to add digital LC functionality
Blockchain technology platform MineHub and digital trade finance network Contour have partnered to integrate their digital metals, mining-focused supply chain, and trade finance technology, the companies said.
May 18, 2021 04:31 PM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
ENERGY TRANSITION: Trafigura, Yara sign MoU to develop clean fuel for shipping
Physical commodities trading company Trafigura Pte Ltd and agricultural commodities firm Yara International ASA have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development and promotion of ammonia as a clean fuel in shipping, Trafigura said.
June 07, 2021 01:39 PM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
