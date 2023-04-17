Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Money managers boost Chicago wheat net short to five-year high

According to data released by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), investors added a large number of short positions in Chicago soft red winter wheat

April 17, 2023
By Mark Shenk
Grains and oilseedsWheatCornSoy

Investors added a large number of short positions in Chicago soft red winter wheat, sending the net short to the highest level since January 2018 in the week ending April 11, according to the commitment of traders data released by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) late Friday, April 14.

While Chicago wheat, the most active US wheat contract, saw a massive gain in the net short, there was an increase in Kansas hard red winter wheat net long and a slight decline in Minneapolis wheat net long.

Managed money investors in the Chicago wheat market reported a 503-lot decrease in long positions, bringing the total to 56,306 contracts – a six-week low.

Speculators increased short positions by 16,661 lots, resulting in a total of 160,553–a 205-week high.

The surge in shorts helped bolster the net short by 17,164 lots to 104,247 – a 272-week high.

There was a 2,588-lot gain in long positions in the Kansas wheat contract, bringing the total to 37,341 – a seven-week high.

Short positions advanced by 972 lots, leaving the total at 28,122 contracts.

The decline in longs, coupled with the smaller increase in shorts, boosted the net long by 1,616 lots to 9,229 – a seven-week high.

Minneapolis wheat posted a 684-lot decline in the number of long positions, bringing the total to 9,477.

The number of shorts slipped by 235 positions to 9,232.

The Minneapolis wheat net long dropped by 449 to 245.

Corn and soybean markets

Investors in the corn market added 13,933 long positions during the period covered by the report, bringing the total to 213,491 – a seven-week high.

Short positions increased by 8,368 lots to 186,379.

The gain in longs, coupled with a smaller increase in shorts, resulted in a 5,565-lot advance in the net long, bringing the total to 27,112 – a six-week high.

A different dynamic was at work in the soybean market, where speculators shed 15,702 longs, sending the total to 142,652.

Investors added 5,240 shorts, resulting in a total of 17,630.

The soybean net long dropped by 20,942 lots to 125,022.

Find out more about Fastmarkets Agriculture prices

What to read next
Soy field in early morning. Soy agriculture
Argentina’s soybean yield cut
According to a report by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, in the week to April 13, the country’s soy yields dropped to historical lows, while its corn yields were stable at a depressed level
April 14, 2023
 · 
Marcela Caetano
Eman Abdalla
Decarbonizing maritime transport: Eman Abdalla on the role of biofuels
An interview with Eman Abdalla, global operations director at Cargill Ocean Transportation
April 6, 2023
Woman at biodiesel station
Trade divided as ambitious SAF proposals stoke feedstock fears
European Union scheme intends to raise SAF blend mandate across the bloc to 63% by 2050
April 3, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
Soybean background, Soya Seed background and textured
Spot soybean CFR China basis finally finds bottom
Ample supply from Brazil contributes to lower spot prices
March 29, 2023
 · 
Sharon Levrez
Corn cob with green leaves growth in agriculture field outdoor
Brazilian monthly soybean and corn shipments up
Corn exports reach 1.3 million tonnes in March
March 28, 2023
 · 
Marcela Caetano
Soy field in early morning. Soy agriculture
EU weekly soybean imports hit five-year high of 530,000 tonnes
According to data published by the European Commission, soybean shipments to the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Germany tripled compared to previous years in March
March 27, 2023
 · 
Yana Suharskaya
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed