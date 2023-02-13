Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Nickel sulfate price rebounds in China; market participants skeptical amid subdued EV demand

The nickel sulfate price rebounded for the first time in two months with new buying interest emerging after China’s 2023 Lunar New Year holiday

February 13, 2023
By Yiwen Ju
NickelBattery materialsElectric vehicles

Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessment for nickel sulfate min 21%, max 22.5%; cobalt 10ppm max, exw China was 37,000-38,000 ($5,460-5,608) yuan per tonne on February 3, up 3.45% from the previous week.

New demand for nickel sulfate comes after Chinese stainless steel and nickel giant Tsingshan Holding Group started producing nickel full plate by using nickel sulfate as a raw material in January. The move pushed down the Shanghai Futures Exchange price due to market participants’ expectations of a larger spot supply.

“Sentiment [in the nickel sulfate market] was boosted as Tsingshan snapped up nickel sulfate when the market was weak,” a trader source based in Shanghai said.

“If the rebound in the nickel sulfate market is driven by the actual electric vehicle (EV) demand, why didn’t we see stronger lithium prices?” a nickel producer source said about Tsingshan’s move.

Domestic nickel sulfate prices had been on a downtrend since December, when prices for nickel mattes and nickel full-plate cathodes were increasing. This also encouraged producers to use nickel sulfate, Fastmarkets learned.

In December, nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange climbed above $30,000 per tonne, a psychological level which had only been seen in March 2022, when the exchange suspended nickel trading due to a massive squeeze.

Meanwhile, Chinese integrated nickel plants were heard to be buying nickel sulfate instead of nickel mattes last week, when prices of the two were almost the same.

“It definitely makes more sense to buy sulfate if you are an [integrated precursor cathode active material] producer, since sulfate and matte are at similar price levels,” a nickel trader said.

The recent rebound in the nickel sulfate market also comes after production cuts in mid-December. The cuts were a response to lower downstream output from battery makers in November, market sources said.

Post-Lunar New Year holiday restocking has also lent some support to the market, according to sources.

Weak EV market outlook

Market sources believed that a rebound in nickel sulfate demand from the EV industry could still take time.

The typical consumption demand from downstream EV makers is said to be slowing down after China discontinued its 13 years of strong subsidies policy designed to spur the rapid development of its EV industry at the end of last year.

The slowing EV demand and a subdued outlook have been impacting the battery metal market since December. Other battery metals, such as lithium and cobalt, have also been affected.

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for cobalt sulfate 20.5% Co basis, exw China was 38,000-39,000 yuan per tonne on Wednesday February 8, down by 2,000 yuan per tonne from 40,000-41,000 yuan per tonne on February 3.

Because of the weaker demand from the EV industry, market sources were also skeptical about the recent rebound in the nickel sulfate market.

“The window for exploiting arbitrage terms normally could only last two to three months, since buying activities would soon wipe out the price gap between nickel and nickel sulfate, but thereafter I’m not sure if EV demand could genuinely pick up as expected,” a source at a precursor plant said.

The Chinese government extended the EV tax incentive in August, allowing EVs to be exempt from the 5% vehicle purchase tax. Local governments have also been rolling out regional EV-related subsidies to stimulate the economy since the beginning of 2023.

Nonetheless, “at least based on the seasonality, the demand [for nickel sulfate from the EV industry] will not turn around until the second quarter,” a veteran Shanghai-based nickel trader said.

“We are a bit pessimistic about the EV demand in the future,” another market source at a precursor plant said, citing a lean orderbook.

Get more in-depth nickel insights

To get more of the latest market intelligence and insights on the nickel market, visit our dedicated nickel market page here.

What to read next
Container ship in import export and business logistics, By crane, Trade Port, Shipping cargo to harbor, Aerial view from drone, International transportation, Business logistics concept
Nickel market reacts to Trafigura’s ‘shocking’ fraud allegations
Nickel market participants around the world reacted with alarm to the allegations of “systematic fraud” raised by global commodity trading house Trafigura that could result in losses of up to $577 million
February 13, 2023
 · 
Callum Perry
Electric car charging using renewable energy
Rock Tech Lithium, Transamine partnership highlights urge to secure critical raw materials
While the energy transition gathers momentum globally, participants active across the battery value chain in Europe are continuing projects at a speedy case
February 10, 2023
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
pure nickel spheres
Getting nickel going again | Hotter on metals
There’s widespread agreement that the London Metal Exchange nickel contract is broken, but little consensus on how to get it going again.
February 10, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Electric car lithium battery pack and power connections
Cornish Lithium, Northern Lithium partner to deliver UK domestic lithium supply
Cornish Lithium and Northern Lithium are partnering to accelerate the development of a sustainable domestic supply of lithium for the UK at scale over the next decade, the two English companies said on Wednesday February 8
February 9, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Underground mine passage angle shot
DRC must formalize artisanal cobalt, kick-start buying, report says
A new white paper has called on the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to formalize artisanal mining (ASM) of cobalt and has criticized the delayed inauguration of a new entity responsible for purchasing all ASM-produced material
February 9, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
electric car
Australian start-up Recharge’s investments in UK assets could revive domestic battery manufacturing hopes
The UK’s hopes to secure its domestic and sustainable electric vehicle (EV) batteries ecosystem could see a new light with Recharge Industries’ investments in the country’s nascent battery value chain
February 8, 2023
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed