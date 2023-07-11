Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Sweden slashes biofuels mandate to increase diesel demand by 1.5m tonnes per year

In response to pressure from Swedish voters, government suggests cuts to biofuel targets

July 11, 2023
By Alexandra Chapman
BiofuelsBiodieselRenewable dieselFAMEPolicy and regulations

Sweden’s biofuels industry has warned that the slashing of the country’s biofuel targets by the minority government to 6% could increase the Nordic country’s demand for diesel by around 1.5 million tonnes per year.

The warning comes after the government last week published an official memorandum suggesting the cuts to Sweden’s biofuel mandate after pressure mounted from Swedish voters as the country’s largest Facebook group advocated for a reduction in fuel prices at national forecourts.

The proposal, first revealed in May by the right-wing Sweden Democrats-backed coalition government, states that the greenhouse gas reduction obligation will be reduced to the EU minimum of 6% for gasoline and diesel, where it will remain until 2026.

The reduction of 34 percentage points for diesel and a 6.5 percentage decrease for gasoline “is not cost-effective and the timing is wrong as new hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) capacity is coming on-stream this year and next in the order of millions of tonnes,” the director of Svebio’s BioDriv program Tomas Ekbom told Fastmarkets Agriculture.

Meeting the target, therefore, could potentially only be feasible by blending fatty acid methyl-ester (FAME) biodiesel - which is subject to a 7% blend wall - and there will be “very little room or need” for HVO - also known as renewable diesel, Ekbom said.

Currently, HVO accounts for around 30-33% by volume in the road transport diesel pool in Sweden, but the share could drop below 1% with the new mandate
Tomas Ekbom

Fastmarkets understands that interest groups have until August 25 to respond to the government’s proposal.

After the Swedish Council on Legislation has processed the proposal, it will then go to the country’s Parliament for an official decision to be taken, with the legislation expected to come into effect on January 1, 2024.

“Because of Sweden’s arctic climate, we need a winter diesel quality and not all refineries in the world can produce it,” Ekbom said, adding that there could be a shortage of winter diesel in Sweden, “especially because the change would take place in such a short timeframe.”

Meanwhile, the potential reduction could also mean a reduction in forest harvesting to increase Sweden’s carbon capture volumes.

“The government anticipates a growth in transport electrification to reduce emissions,” Ekbom said, adding, however that if these measures are not sufficient to enable the country to reach its 2030 targets, Sweden might need to purchase carbon emissions rights within the European Union’s Emissions Trading System (ETS).

Consultancy Stratas Advisors last year estimated that a reduction in the GHG reduction mandate to 6% from the current 30.5% in biodiesel from 2024 onwards would slash demand for renewable diesel in Sweden by two-thirds, equivalent to 1.2 billion liters compared with 1.8 billion liters of demand based on the current requirement.

What to read next
wheat in storm
EC lowers wheat and barley production estimates for 2023-24
Contrasting weather conditions across Europe to affect crops
July 6, 2023
 · 
Yana Suharskaya
soy plantation with sky on the horizon and macro details
Brazilian soybean exports hit record 13.8m tonnes in June
According to the country’s grains exporters association (Anec), all agricultural products have seen an increase in shipments
July 4, 2023
 · 
Marcela Caetano
power supply for electric cars
Insights on the US Inflation Reduction Act: Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials ’23
Panelists at an industry conference last month shared their opinions on what is known and unknown about the US government’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its likely consequences for the global battery raw materials supply chain
July 4, 2023
 · 
Grace Asenov
Ukraine production of wheat, corn and barley
World grain production forecast cut by 2 million tonnes
The International Grains Council (IGC) decreases its world grain production forecast for the 2023-24 marketing year
June 30, 2023
 · 
Eoin Hughes
Scott Gerlt 2
Soybean oil supply and demand: Scott Gerlt comments
Fastmarkets’ exclusive interview with Scott Gerlt, chief economist at the American Soybean Association
June 29, 2023
State of the Grains Market Webinar Registration
Argentine weekly farmer sales down for soybean, corn and wheat
Data from the country’s agriculture ministry shows grain and oilseeds sales dropped in the week ending June 21
June 29, 2023
 · 
Victor Gusmao
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed