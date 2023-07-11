Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Fuel pump with dispensers located on gas station on sunny day on city street
Sweden slashes biofuels mandate to increase diesel demand by 1.5m tonnes per year
In response to pressure from Swedish voters, government suggests cuts to biofuel targets
July 11, 2023
 · 
Alexandra Chapman
Freight train with biofuel tankcars
EC confirms China-EU waste biofuel probe after complaint raised
The European Commission reacts to allegations of possible fraud cases related to biofuel imports from China
June 8, 2023
 · 
Tim Worledge
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed