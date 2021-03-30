Contact Us Login

Become a customer
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Mills looking to sell more rebar before booking scrap
Turkish deep-sea scrap import prices edged up on Tuesday after firm offers from the Baltic Sea region, although many mills were looking to achieve further rebar sales in the export and domestic markets before purchasing more scrap, sources said on March 30.
March 30, 2021 03:02 PM
 · 
Cem Turken
PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of European aluminium scrap and secondary prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ European aluminium scrap and secondary prices assessments for Friday April 30 have been delayed because of a technical issue.
April 30, 2021 04:13 PM
 · 
Alice Mason
global-weekly-scrap-wrap-template-1806.jpg
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Asian prices diverge from subdued Turkish market
Global scrap prices in the key markets diverged in the week to Friday June 18, with those in Asia moving upward, while Turkish scrap prices fell amid slow buying driven by uncertainty over finished steel sales.
June 18, 2021 05:52 PM
 · 
Amy Hinton
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Mills go slow in deep-sea markets
Turkish steel mills have extended their silence in the deep-sea scrap market due to limited finished long steel demand, especially in the domestic market, participants told Fastmarkets on Thursday April 15.
April 15, 2021 04:34 PM
 · 
Cem Turken
steel-scrap-wrap-2021-07-16-v2.jpg
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Seasonal slowdown sends down prices in major markets [CORRECTED]
The Turkish steel mills continued to limit their deep-sea scrap bookings in the week ended Friday July 16 due to weak finished steel sales, while the downturn in the country had a knock-on effect on prices in the global markets.
July 23, 2021 05:54 PM
 · 
Amy Hinton
steel-scrap-wrap-2021-08-13.jpg
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Markets impacted by poor sentiment due to high freight rates, rising Covid-19 cases
Global ferrous scrap prices have continued to fall in the week to August 13 due to high freight rates, Covid-19 outbreaks in importing countries and poor downstream steel demand.
August 13, 2021 05:03 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
steel-scrap-wrap-2020-11-13.jpg
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Strong finished steel demand, limited supply boost prices
Improving demand for finished and semi-finished steel products across the major outlets has increased scrap prices in the major markets over the week to Friday November 13.
November 13, 2020 06:42 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
steel-scrap-wrap-2021-04-20.jpg
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Turkish prices boosted by billet demand in Asia
Turkish deep-sea scrap import prices have increased sharply since China decided to remove the export tax rebate on some steel products. But demand among major scrap importers in Asia was still limited because of upcoming holiday periods in the region.
April 30, 2021 05:45 PM
 · 
Amy Hinton
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed