Metal Bulletin is part of Fastmarkets

June 23, 2022 11:50 AM
Metal Industry
Meet some of the Fastmarkets team
Paul_Lim_Headshot.jpg
Paul Lim
Asia steel and raw materials editor
Ross Yeo_KG.jpg
Ross Yeo
Steel Editor EMEA, CIS, Turkey
Grace Asenov_KG.png
Grace Asenov
North American steel editor
Alice_Mason_Headshot.jpg
Alice Mason
European base metals editor
William Adams KK.jpg
William Adams
Head of battery and base metals research
What’s happening in the metals market?
Shipping containers at dock
German port strikes add to logistics, congestion woes for base metals trade
Europe’s base metals market has been plagued by logistical issues for the majority of 2022, and the most recent strike by workers at the Port of Hamburg in Germany will add to these woes, participants told Fastmarkets
June 23, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Aluminum ingots. Transportation of aluminum for export
Century’s Hawesville smelter to close as energy soars, Aluminium prices slump
June 23, 2022
 · 
Orla O’Sullivan
Bull and Bear with Stock Market symbol backdrop
Bearish sentiment builds in European base metals markets
June 21, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
Fort Lauderdale aerial view
5 things we learned at Fastmarkets’ Steel Success Strategies
June 21, 2022
 · 
Alesha Alkaff
Aluminum ingots in the Port of Rotterdam
Aluminium market split on future direction of weakening Rotterdam P1020 markets
June 15, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason

