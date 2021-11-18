Methodology Contact us Login

Aluminium prices

Stay ahead of the curve with market-reflective aluminium price data, aluminium price charts for aluminium scrap to low carbon aluminium

Why use Fastmarkets’ aluminium prices?

Get clarity into the ever-changing aluminium market with access to Fastmarkets’ market-reflective aluminium price data. Join the hundreds of companies globally who are already elevating their contract negotiations with our suite of reliable aluminium prices. Whether you buy, sell or trade in aluminium products, you can understand the forces driving price movements and minimize your exposure to risk with the right set of tools at your disposal.

Enhance your negotiations with our daily, weekly and monthly aluminium price assessments as price references in your contracts. Make smarter decisions that you can easily justify to the board with access to historical price data, customizable aluminium price charts and short- and mid-term forecasts for aluminum and related commodity markets.

Trusted worldwide, our price data is backed and accredited by IOSCO-compliant methodologies and combines the intelligence of industry-leading brands such as Metal Bulletin, American Metal Market, Scrap Price Bulletin, and Industrial Minerals.

Stay connected to what’s happening in your market and give yourself that competitive advantage. Find out how our aluminium price data can help you make strategic decisions look easy. Find out more.

Inform your strategic decisions with regular aluminium price updates
Aluminium price charts

Stay up to date with the hundreds of price charts and benchmark prices for the aluminium market. View our featured aluminium price charts below:

Aluminium premium in mixed market

Aluminium premium remains muted

Download our free base metals forecast sample today

Aluminium price methodology
Fastmarkets’ mission is to meet the market’s data requirements honestly and independently, acting with integrity and care to ensure that the trust and confidence placed in the reliability of our pricing methodologies is maintained.
Why use a price reporting agency?

Global metals and mining markets are going through a generational shift. The pull of decarbonization continues to shift raw materials strategies and supply and demand dynamics in favor of more sustainable materials.

The lingering effects of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have created unprecedented price volatility, placing immense pressure on contract negotiations. Business as usual is anything but ordinary and the metal markets have become almost impossible to read.

By using a price reporting agency (PRA), you can:

  • Ensure that you have the prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions
  • Provide a reference for transactions in exchange-based contracts and trades
  • Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
  • Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
  • Deliver instant and accessible data through an automated platform
  • Ensure trusted, critical short- and mid-term forecasts in a new generation of energy markets

Meet the team
Aluminium price data, forecasting and other products to help you
Aluminium price data
A trusted reflection of the aluminium markets, even at their most volatile
November 18, 2021
Aluminium market forecast
Price forecasts and analysis with an over 90% accuracy rating for the global aluminium industry
August 10, 2022
Fastmarkets platform
Learn how the Fastmarkets platform can help you navigate the fast-moving aluminium market
November 29, 2021
Risk management
Grow and protect your profits and insulate your business from volatility with the Fastmarkets risk management team
April 14, 2022
Metals events
Fastmarkets’ metal events provide immersive experiences across the global aluminium markets
November 22, 2021
Market news
Delivered to you from reporters embedded in the aluminium markets all over the world
November 18, 2021
View Fastmarkets aluminium prices

We provide aluminium price charts and analysis for the following prices. Click on the price to view the aluminium price chart.

MB-AL-0383
Secondary aluminium billet premium, ddp Europe, $/tonne
MB-AL-0377
Aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, inferred low-carbon midpoint, $/tonne
MB-AL-0379
Aluminium 6063 extrusion billet premium, ddp Italy (Brescia region), inferred low-carbon midpoint, $/tonne
MB-AL-0045
Aluminum 6061 alloyed ingot, US cents/lb
MB-AL-0027
Aluminum scrap siding buying price, delivered Midwest secondary smelters, US cents/lb
MB-AL-0016
Aluminium scrap LM24 pressure diecasting ingot, delivered consumer UK, £/tonne
MB-AL-0160
Aluminum scrap 63S aluminum solids, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Montreal, Canadian cents/lb
MB-AL-0349
Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot annual premium, cif MJP, $/tonne
Market-reflective prices, forecasts and insights for the global aluminium markets: Discover how the Fastmarkets platform can help you make better high-stake decisions for your business
Fastmarkets combines the commodity intelligence of these familiar names:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
