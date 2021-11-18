Methodology Contact us Login

Copper prices

Market-reflective copper price data spanning the copper supply chain, from copper concentrates and copper wire to copper scrap

Why use Fastmarkets’ copper prices?

Find your competitive edge with Fastmarkets’ market-reflective copper price data and market analysis. In an ever-changing market, our data empowers copper buyers and sellers like you to trade with confidence, even in the face of unpredictable conditions.

Leverage our comprehensive copper price data and analysis, including short-term forecasts. Dive deep into market trends, anticipate future movements, track historical data, and compare prices across related markets. Our copper price charts are your compass in navigating the copper landscape.

Join the ranks of hundreds of global companies that rely on our trusted price data to enhance their trading strategies. We provide a reliable view of the factors shaping market conditions and price fluctuations, helping you make informed decisions that drive success. With our extensive range of copper price charts, you too can harness the benefits and chart the prices spanning the global copper supply chain.

Recognizing the dynamic nature of the copper market, we continually evaluate and refine our price assessment and index process. This commitment ensures our data remains as reflective of the market as possible, enabling you to stay ahead of the curve.

Backed by over 150 years of specialized commodity expertise, Fastmarkets combines the intelligence of industry-leading brands such as Metal Bulletin, American Metal Market, Scrap Price Bulletin, and Industrial Minerals. Discover how our copper prices can revolutionize your trading strategy today. Learn more and unlock your potential.

How copper traders get an edge
Copper price charts

Stay up to date with the hundreds of price charts and benchmark prices for the global copper market. View our featured copper price charts below:

Global copper price movements

US copper scrap price remains steady

Copper price methodology
Fastmarkets’ mission is to meet the market’s data requirements honestly and independently, acting with integrity and care to ensure that the trust and confidence placed in the reliability of our pricing methodologies is maintained.
Why use a price reporting agency?

Global metals and mining markets are going through a generational shift. The pull of decarbonization continues to shift raw materials strategies and supply and demand dynamics in favor of more sustainable materials.

The lingering effects of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have created unprecedented price volatility, placing immense pressure on contract negotiations. Business as usual is anything but ordinary and the metal markets have become almost impossible to read.

By using a price reporting agency (PRA), you can:

  • Ensure that you have the prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions
  • Provide a reference for transactions in exchange-based contracts and trades
  • Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
  • Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
  • Deliver instant and accessible data through an automated platform
  • Ensure trusted, critical short- and mid-term forecasts in a new generation of energy markets

Meet the team
Copper price data, forecasting and other products to help you
Copper price data
A trusted reflection of the copper markets, even at their most volatile
November 18, 2021
Market news
Delivered to you from reporters embedded in the copper markets all over the world
November 18, 2021
Forecasting and analysis
With an over 90% accuracy rating, our forecasting helps you understand what direction global copper prices are heading
November 22, 2021
Risk management
Grow and protect your profits and insulate your business from volatility with the Fastmarkets risk management team
April 14, 2022
Metals events
Fastmarkets’ metal events provide immersive experiences across the global copper markets
November 22, 2021
Fastmarkets platform
Learn how the Fastmarkets platform can help you navigate the fast-moving metals market
November 29, 2021
View Fastmarkets copper prices

We provide copper price charts and analysis for the following prices. Click on the price to view the copper price chart.

MB-CU-0512
No1 copper material, RCu-2A,1B (candy/berry), cif China, LME/Comex discount, US cents/lb
MB-CU-0026
Copper scrap No2 heavy copper & wire, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Toronto, Canadian cents/lb
MB-CU-0041
Copper scrap light copper, dealer buying price, delivered to yard Montreal, Canadian cents/lb
MB-CU-0308
Copper scrap light copper, buying price, delivered to brass ingot makers, US cents/lb
MB-CU-0299
Copper scrap comp borings, turnings, buying price, delivered to brass ingot makers, US cents/lb
MB-CU-0298
Copper scrap No1 comp solids, buying price, delivered to brass ingot makers, US cents/lb
MB-CU-0404
Copper grade A cathode premium, cif South Korea, $/tonne
MB-CU-0292
Copper scrap No1 copper, discount, buying price, delivered to refiners, US cents/lb
