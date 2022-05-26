Methodology Contact us Login

Forest products long-term forecasts and asset analysis

Asset analysis and 5- and 15-year economic outlooks for the pulp, paper and wood products markets

Accelerate growth when you use our in-depth analyses and mid- and long-term forecasts to underpin your strategic plans.

Our analysts bring together Fastmarkets’ detailed cost and asset analysis and their expertise in macroeconomic analysis to project demand, production, shipments, inventories, capacity, operating rates and trade data on a 5 - to 15-year time horizon.

As the only intelligence provider covering the forest value chain from end to end, Fastmarkets’ modeling considers the inter-dependencies and dynamics between markets and grades. Models integrate our own mill cost benchmarking data with in-depth intelligence on mills and machines to determine price floors and the impact of closures.

Buyers and sellers of forest products use our forecasts and analysis to:

  • Build more resilient supply chains
  • Develop end-of-life roadmaps that protect profitability
  • Seize long-term growth opportunities
  • Facilitate third-party due diligence support for funding and investment

Long-term forecasts: Markets we cover
Learn more about how we can help you analyze costs and the value of assets
Forest products
Understanding packaging prices
Our paper and packaging index builder helps buyers understand their packaging costs
May 26, 2022
Forest products
Mill database and cost analysis
Find and analyze mills and markets with third-party data and costs
June 20, 2022
Forest products
Forest products cost benchmarking
Our cost benchmarking tool helps you compare the cost of production of pulp, paper and packaging by mill and machine
March 6, 2023
Latest news and analysis
US pulp prices tumble for the sixth straight month and drops $60-120 per tonne on oversupply
Softwood and hardwood kraft pulp prices continue to erode with abundant supply in the market
June 23, 2023
 · 
Bryan Smith
How to get full visibility of wood products demand
Understanding the volume of repair and remodeling activity in the US has been an incredibly challenging market to track, until now
June 22, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
OCC price drops prompt some Asian buyers to purchase while Indian buyers withdrew
Buyers opt for cheaper European recovered paper grades over more expensive US grades
June 21, 2023
 · 
Nick Chang
Annual Review of PIX Forest Biomass Finland Indices Methodology – Final Decision
(PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between May 11 and June 8, 2023, on the pricing methodology for its PIX Forest Biomass Finland indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
June 21, 2023
The Southern Pine plywood flat price streak is one for the record books
The market for Southern Pine plywood in the US was flat for nearly an entire quarter, until the trend ended in May this year
June 20, 2023
 · 
Eric Howald
Annual review on FOEX methodology for PIX China Pulp Price Indices – Final Decision
(PIX Pulp & Paper Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between May 19 and June 16, 2023 on the pricing methodology for its PIX China Pulp indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
June 20, 2023
Meet the team
How can we help you today?

Fastmarkets forest products give market participants and investors the transparency and clarity to make critical and strategic business decisions.

Forest products prices
Market-reflective price data covering more than 2,800 commodities and 80 sub-grades
November 18, 2021
Index builder
Track and compare your paper and packaging prices against objective benchmarks
May 26, 2022
Forest products short-term forecasts
Near-term economic outlooks for the pulp, paper and wood products markets
February 21, 2023
News and market analysis
Keep up to date with the latest pulp, paper, and wood products news, and be in the know about critical market shifts
November 18, 2021
Forest products events
Formerly RISI events, these are the places to discuss, debate, and learn about the latest trends and challenges in pulp, paper, packaging and more
November 22, 2021
Consulting
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021

