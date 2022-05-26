Forest products long-term forecasts and asset analysis
Asset analysis and 5- and 15-year economic outlooks for the pulp, paper and wood products markets
Accelerate growth when you use our in-depth analyses and mid- and long-term forecasts to underpin your strategic plans.
Our analysts bring together Fastmarkets’ detailed cost and asset analysis and their expertise in macroeconomic analysis to project demand, production, shipments, inventories, capacity, operating rates and trade data on a 5 - to 15-year time horizon.
As the only intelligence provider covering the forest value chain from end to end, Fastmarkets’ modeling considers the inter-dependencies and dynamics between markets and grades. Models integrate our own mill cost benchmarking data with in-depth intelligence on mills and machines to determine price floors and the impact of closures.
Buyers and sellers of forest products use our forecasts and analysis to:
- Build more resilient supply chains
- Develop end-of-life roadmaps that protect profitability
- Seize long-term growth opportunities
- Facilitate third-party due diligence support for funding and investment
Fastmarkets forest products give market participants and investors the transparency and clarity to make critical and strategic business decisions.
