Neste shares tumble 8% after €400m hit from hedges and writedowns
The company’s renewables division’s adjusted earnings showed a loss of €39 million for the July-September quarter
October 28, 2022
John McGarrity
Renewable diesel blending hits monthly all-time high of 169.6 million gallons
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported 1.52 billion gallons of renewable fuel was consumed during September
October 21, 2022
Robert Lane
Eni mulls plans for 500kt per year HVO plant in Livorno
As part of a wider decarbonization strategy, the Italian energy major aims to increase biofuels and SAF production
October 19, 2022
John McGarrity
Vegetable oils: Senior analyst Tore Alden explains the current market trends
As part of our vegetable oil series, we’ve asked senior analyst Tore Alden 3 fundamental questions on the state of the vegetable oils and biofuel feedstock market
September 30, 2022
Vegetable oils: Supply stress and biofuel blending mandates drive demand for soybean oil
The major shifts in the vegetable oils market
August 11, 2022
