Fastmarkets today, Wednesday March 17, launches a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid.
A scramble for corn and soybean planting area is likely to dominate the years ahead, as aВ surge in global and Chinese...
French lender BNP Paribas said on Monday it will halt financing customers who grow or buy soybeans or beef...
Soymeal futures in China slumped on Friday as traders dumped positions amid a wider sell-off in the global market, with...
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States declined for the second consecutive day due to diminishing spot market activity and a lack of availability from steel producers, according to market participants.
Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.
China’s government has launched a new energy vehicle (NEV) industry development plan to run from 2021 to 2035 in order to promote and stimulate high-quality, sustainable development of China’s new energy automotive industry, according to an official announcement on Monday November 2.
Lithium spot prices are starting to change direction upward but it will take time for a rebound across the whole lithium complex, Fastmarkets head of battery raw materials research and base metals William Adams during a panel discussion at the Lithium Supply & Markets conference on Monday October 26.
India will miss its forecast steel targets in 2030, but the sector should continue to grow on increased government spending, Tata Steel chief executive T.V. Narendran said during Fastmarkets Steel Success Strategies 2020 virtual conference on October 26-28
Steel Dynamics Inc’s (SDI) new $1.9-billion flat-rolled steel mill in Sinton, Texas, could be the first electric-arc furnace (EAF) facility to produce exposed-grade automotive material, the company’s top executive said.