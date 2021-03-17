Contact Us Login

Become a customer
PRICING NOTICE: Launch of ferro-niobium price assessment
Fastmarkets today, Wednesday March 17, launches a weekly price assessment for ferro-niobium, delivered consumer works Europe, duty paid.
March 17, 2021 03:00 PM
 · 
Ewa Manthey
Corn, soybean area to clash on structural demand boom, tight stocks
A scramble for corn and soybean planting area is likely to dominate the years ahead, as aВ surge in global and Chinese...
November 18, 2020 02:15 PM
 · 
Rei Geyssens
France’s BNP to halt financing soybean clients on converted Amazon land
French lender BNP Paribas said on Monday it will halt financing customers who grow or buy soybeans or beef...
February 15, 2021 03:10 PM
 · 
Rei Geyssens
China soymeal futures plunge amid macro selloff, trade warnings
Soymeal futures in China slumped on Friday as traders dumped positions amid a wider sell-off in the global market, with...
February 26, 2021 12:47 AM
 · 
Johnny Huang
US hot-rolled coil index continues to slide; spot activity thins
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States declined for the second consecutive day due to diminishing spot market activity and a lack of availability from steel producers, according to market participants.
October 28, 2020 10:50 PM
 · 
Elizabeth Ramanand
Trade log: US HRC - Oct 5-9, 2020
Fastmarkets publishes trade logs for its key price assessments and indices to bring more transparency into the markets it covers and the pricing process it applies.
October 12, 2020 08:38 PM
 · 
Grace Lavigne Asenov
China launches new energy vehicle industry plan for 2021-35
China’s government has launched a new energy vehicle (NEV) industry development plan to run from 2021 to 2035 in order to promote and stimulate high-quality, sustainable development of China’s new energy automotive industry, according to an official announcement on Monday November 2.
November 02, 2020 04:36 PM
 · 
Carrie Shi
LITHIUM CONF: Prices at inflection point, says Fastmarkets’ Adams
Lithium spot prices are starting to change direction upward but it will take time for a rebound across the whole lithium complex, Fastmarkets head of battery raw materials research and base metals William Adams during a panel discussion at the Lithium Supply & Markets conference on Monday October 26.
October 26, 2020 04:00 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
SSS 2020: India steel growth rate to continue rise but 2030 output forecast unlikely - Tata Steel
India will miss its forecast steel targets in 2030, but the sector should continue to grow on increased government spending, Tata Steel chief executive T.V. Narendran said during Fastmarkets Steel Success Strategies 2020 virtual conference on October 26-28
October 28, 2020 01:25 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
SSS 2020: SDI Texas EAF targets exposed auto
Steel Dynamics Inc’s (SDI) new $1.9-billion flat-rolled steel mill in Sinton, Texas, could be the first electric-arc furnace (EAF) facility to produce exposed-grade automotive material, the company’s top executive said.
October 28, 2020 04:50 PM
 · 
Michael Cowden
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed