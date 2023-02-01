Fastmarkets Global Grain and Animal Feed Asia 2023

Food insecurity, climate change and soaring inflation dominate today’s headlines, and these are only a few of the challenges faced by agriculture market players. Fastmarkets Global Grain Asia provides a unique meeting point for grain traders to discuss the latest trends. As well as the challenges, we will look at the opportunities for new trade routes: how’s the La Niña phenomenon benefiting Australian wheat crops and exports? What is driving Indonesian grain import demand? And, if China’s zero-covid policies continue, will alternative shipment routes exist? Whether you’re a trader, buyer or seller, you’re likely to be affected by the many shifts in trade. This is your opportunity to get ahead of the game and access insightful analysis while strengthening relationships with your peers. We look forward to seeing you in Singapore!