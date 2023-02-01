Methodology Contact us Login

Home
/
Events
/
Fastmarkets Global Grain and Animal Feed Asia 2023

Food insecurity, climate change and soaring inflation dominate today’s headlines, and these are only a few of the challenges faced by agriculture market players. Fastmarkets Global Grain Asia provides a unique meeting point for grain traders to discuss the latest trends. As well as the challenges, we will look at the opportunities for new trade routes: how’s the La Niña phenomenon benefiting Australian wheat crops and exports? What is driving Indonesian grain import demand? And, if China’s zero-covid policies continue, will alternative shipment routes exist? Whether you’re a trader, buyer or seller, you’re likely to be affected by the many shifts in trade. This is your opportunity to get ahead of the game and access insightful analysis while strengthening relationships with your peers. We look forward to seeing you in Singapore!

Mar 1-2, 2023
Singapore
Global Grain is back in Asia, join us to:
Network and connect
Join the largest meeting for South East Asian grain traders. Capitalize on this opportunity to negotiate and sign deals.
Outlook on China
Focus in on China, looking at both the domestic production and import forecasts across 2023.
Pricing trends and analysis
Hear from Fastmarkets experts on the 2023 Australia, Brazil and Argentina crop outlooks, and the implication of that on pricing.
Gather with local buyers
Millers and crushers from across the region will be available to connect with, and learn more about their buying needs.

Tickets

Super Early Bird Rate

$899
$799
$599
Offer ends December 2, 2022
Early Bird Rate

$999
$899
$699
Offer ends January 13, 2023
Standard Rate

$1099
$999
$799
