MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mainly stronger helped by Monday’s stronger manufacturing data
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly stronger this morning, Tuesday November 3, after markets were encouraged by generally robust manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data that came out on Monday.
November 03, 2020 07:26 AM
 · 
William Adams
FOCUS: Alumina market watches closely as LME aluminium price hits $1,900/t
As the aluminium price surges to an 18-month high, alumina market participants are debating how it is influencing the raw material’s market direction.
November 05, 2020 04:41 PM
 · 
Alice Mason
LME WEEK 2020: Base metals 2021 negotiations start in virtual ‘mating season’
With a virtual LME Week starting on Monday October 19, the base metals market is starting to focus on negotiating 2021 contracts. Here, read about how the evolving nature of virtual negotiations is affecting the aluminium, copper, nickel and tin markets.
October 16, 2020 12:48 AM
 · 
Alice Mason
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices consolidate gains after Monday’s double dose of positivity
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly lower this morning, Tuesday November 10, while prices consolidated after Monday’s double dose of positive news - that of Joe Biden winning the US presidential election and Pfizer announcing progress toward a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
November 10, 2020 08:05 AM
 · 
William Adams
LIVE FUTURES REPORT 19/10: LME zinc price up 2.2% following strong Chinese economic data; Al down on 38kt re-warranting
The London Metal Exchange three-month zinc price was the standout performer during morning trading on Monday October 19, with the price rallying by more than 2% on positive Chinese economic data and strong buying momentum, while queue and logistics concerns at Port Klang, Malaysia, resulted in some 38,000 tonnes of aluminium being placed back on-warrant in the region.
October 19, 2020 09:03 AM
 · 
Hassan Butt
Certain recycled non-ferrous metals cleared for import to China from November
Recycled copper and aluminium that meet China’s standards for renewable metals instead of solid waste can be freely imported into the country starting from November 1, according to the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
October 19, 2020 04:52 PM
 · 
Justin Yang
MORNING VIEW: Broader markets generally upbeat on vaccine hopes, base metals prices hold up in high ground
Markets were generally buoyant on the back of relief that a potential Covid-19 vaccine has been found, but the metals also seem hesitant this morning, Tuesday October 11, about what this will mean to the markets given how much they have run up already since the March lows.
November 11, 2020 07:34 AM
 · 
William Adams
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mixed with LME down, SHFE up, as are equities
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were weaker across the board this morning, Tuesday October 13, while those on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were either unchanged or firmer, as were equities.
October 13, 2020 07:59 AM
 · 
William Adams
MORNING VIEW: LME base metals prices weaker as US stimulus talks struggle, but underlying trends generally strong
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were weaker this morning, Thursday October 22, this after a day of general strength on Wednesday that saw copper prices climb, intraday, back above $7,000 per tonne.
October 22, 2020 07:32 AM
 · 
William Adams
China’s post-pandemic air travel to see 8,600 plane purchases in next 20 years - Boeing
China’s expected recovery in air travel after the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to result in 8,600 new airplane purchases over the next 20 years, according to US manufacturer Boeing.
November 20, 2020 10:20 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
