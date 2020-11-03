Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly stronger this morning, Tuesday November 3, after markets were encouraged by generally robust manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data that came out on Monday.
As the aluminium price surges to an 18-month high, alumina market participants are debating how it is influencing the raw material’s market direction.
With a virtual LME Week starting on Monday October 19, the base metals market is starting to focus on negotiating 2021 contracts. Here, read about how the evolving nature of virtual negotiations is affecting the aluminium, copper, nickel and tin markets.
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly lower this morning, Tuesday November 10, while prices consolidated after Monday’s double dose of positive news - that of Joe Biden winning the US presidential election and Pfizer announcing progress toward a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
LIVE FUTURES REPORT 19/10: LME zinc price up 2.2% following strong Chinese economic data; Al down on 38kt re-warranting
The London Metal Exchange three-month zinc price was the standout performer during morning trading on Monday October 19, with the price rallying by more than 2% on positive Chinese economic data and strong buying momentum, while queue and logistics concerns at Port Klang, Malaysia, resulted in some 38,000 tonnes of aluminium being placed back on-warrant in the region.
Recycled copper and aluminium that meet China’s standards for renewable metals instead of solid waste can be freely imported into the country starting from November 1, according to the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
MORNING VIEW: Broader markets generally upbeat on vaccine hopes, base metals prices hold up in high ground
Markets were generally buoyant on the back of relief that a potential Covid-19 vaccine has been found, but the metals also seem hesitant this morning, Tuesday October 11, about what this will mean to the markets given how much they have run up already since the March lows.
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were weaker across the board this morning, Tuesday October 13, while those on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were either unchanged or firmer, as were equities.
MORNING VIEW: LME base metals prices weaker as US stimulus talks struggle, but underlying trends generally strong
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were weaker this morning, Thursday October 22, this after a day of general strength on Wednesday that saw copper prices climb, intraday, back above $7,000 per tonne.
China’s expected recovery in air travel after the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to result in 8,600 new airplane purchases over the next 20 years, according to US manufacturer Boeing.