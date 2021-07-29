Ana de Liz

Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were up across the board during morning trading on Thursday July 29 given a range of price-supportive events, with nickel the standout performer with an increase of 1.4% from its closing price on Wednesday.
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were largely trading sideways during the morning session on Tuesday April 13, after decreases across the board on Monday due to warnings out of China about rising commodity prices.
The London Metal Exchange three-month nickel price was down by 2.8% to $16,165 per tonne during morning trading on Monday April 12, with the other base metals also starting the week lower after turning to the downside last Friday following comments out of China regarding rising commodity prices.
Nickel continued to reach its highest prices in a month while the rest of base metals on the London Metal Exchange were marginally higher on Thursday April 8, with the prospect of more economic stimulus and supportive fiscal measures in the United States boding well for equity markets and metal futures.
London Metal Exchange futures prices for copper, nickel, zinc and tin started the week with gains on Tuesday April 6, following positive economic data released in the United States and China on Monday.