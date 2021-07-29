Contact Us Login

Ana de Liz

Copper Redraw Rod Wire
LIVE FUTURES 29/07: Gains of 1% and over for LME copper, nickel, tin
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were up across the board during morning trading on Thursday July 29 given a range of price-supportive events, with nickel the standout performer with an increase of 1.4% from its closing price on Wednesday.
July 29, 2021 09:25 AM
Ana de Liz
MSC confirms suspension of tin smelting operations in Malaysia until June 28
Tin smelting operations at the Malaysian Smelting Co (MSC) will be suspended until June 28, the company confirmed this week, after the country’s Covid-19 lockdown was extended again.
June 16, 2021 12:26 AM
Ana de Liz
PRICING NOTICE: Amendment to frequency of Italy SHG zinc premium assessments
After a one-month consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the timing specifications for its assessment of Italian SHG (special high grade) zinc premiums.
June 10, 2021 12:55 AM
Ana de Liz
copper-price-rise-story-chart-1-2021-05-26.jpg
FOCUS: Copper-producing countries want to reap benefits of record price
Copper’s price is trading at all-time highs - and now the countries where it is mined the most want a piece of the action.
May 27, 2021 10:55 AM
Ana de Liz
GLOBAL COPPER WRAP: Shanghai premiums at 7-mth low; Europe, US markets flat
China’s import premiums for copper cathode are in free fall, and market sentiment remained very low in current unfavorable import condition. Premiums in other regions held unmoved.
April 21, 2021 10:38 AM
Ana de Liz
PRICING NOTICE: Launch of Southeast Asia zinc SHG warrant premium assessment
Fastmarkets will, on Wednesday April 21, launch a weekly price assessment for the zinc SHG ingots in-warehouse Southeast Asia warrant premium.
April 20, 2021 11:00 AM
Ana de Liz
LIVE FUTURES REPORT 13/04: LME aluminium price at $2,280/t; zinc inflows in Asia continue
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were largely trading sideways during the morning session on Tuesday April 13, after decreases across the board on Monday due to warnings out of China about rising commodity prices.
April 13, 2021 09:35 AM
Ana de Liz
LIVE FUTURES REPORT 12/04: LME nickel price falls 2.8%; zinc stocks up 5% following deliveries in Asia
The London Metal Exchange three-month nickel price was down by 2.8% to $16,165 per tonne during morning trading on Monday April 12, with the other base metals also starting the week lower after turning to the downside last Friday following comments out of China regarding rising commodity prices.
April 12, 2021 09:16 AM
Ana de Liz
LIVE FUTURES REPORT 08/04: LME nickel at $16,800/t; copper stocks highest since Nov
Nickel continued to reach its highest prices in a month while the rest of base metals on the London Metal Exchange were marginally higher on Thursday April 8, with the prospect of more economic stimulus and supportive fiscal measures in the United States boding well for equity markets and metal futures.
April 08, 2021 08:48 AM
Ana de Liz
LIVE FUTURES REPORT 06/04: Over 2% gains for most LME base metals prices; aluminium rewarrantings continue
London Metal Exchange futures prices for copper, nickel, zinc and tin started the week with gains on Tuesday April 6, following positive economic data released in the United States and China on Monday.
April 06, 2021 09:04 AM
Ana de Liz
