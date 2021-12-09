Contact Us
Correction to pricing rationale of Fastmarkets’ fob Australia alumina index
Fastmarkets has corrected the pricing rationale for its fob Australia alumina index (MB-ALU-0002), which was published incorrectly on Wednesday December 8 due to a reporter error.
December 09, 2021 04:53 AM
