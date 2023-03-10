Methodology Contact us Login

Forest products short-term forecasts

Near-term economic outlooks for the pulp, paper and wood products markets

Get ahead of market trends, risks and opportunities when you subscribe to our short-term forecasts. Our analysts bring together Fastmarkets’ trusted price data and their expertise in macroeconomic analysis to give you clear projections and scenarios on a one-to-two-year time horizon. Learn more about our transparent forecasting methodology.

Our forecasts are designed to help you get a deeper understanding of the future of your market, so that you can stand behind your price, supply and demand projections with confidence. That’s why each forecast comes with expert commentary on the impact of macroeconomic forces on supply and demand, the impact of supply and demand on price and inventory levels, as well as regularly updated price projections and many more market insights.

Buyers and sellers of forest products use our price data to:

  • Build more resilient supply chains
  • Adapt to disruptions
  • Understand the market context behind the data
  • Build more accurate, easier-to-defend budgets
  • Consider the hidden factors affecting partners and suppliers
  • Execute a more agile risk and production strategy

Our short-term forecasts cover the following markets at the global and regional levels:

  • Timber and bioenergy
  • Wood products
  • Pulp
  • Recovered paper
  • Graphic paper
  • Paper packaging
  • Tissue
  • Nonwovens

Forest product timberland forest logging
Latest news and analysis
Wood pellets
Woodfiber shortages deepen in British Columbia while pulp operations stall
We review the recent disruptions to the North American fiber markets
March 10, 2023
 · 
William Perritt
plywood wood panel
Massive jump in oriented strand board output permanently changed panel markets
We look back at historical events that forever changed the wood products industry in North America
March 10, 2023
 · 
Jeff Redd
House under construction
US residential construction spending is declining
We look back at North American construction spending in 2022
March 9, 2023
 · 
Gary Zauner
NewGenIcon_Prices_Lt.png
Forest products prices
Market-reflective price data covering more than 2,800 commodities and 80 sub-grades
November 18, 2021
NewGenIcon_Forecasts_Lt.png
Forest products long-term forecasts and asset analysis
Asset analysis and 5 - and 15-year economic outlooks
February 21, 2023
icon_forecasts.png
NewGenIcon_News_Lt.png
News and market analysis
Keep up to date with the latest pulp, paper, and wood products news, and be in the know about critical market shifts
November 18, 2021
NewGenIcon_Events_Lt.png
Forest products events
Formerly RISI events, these are the places to discuss, debate, and learn about the latest trends and challenges in pulp, paper, packaging and more
November 22, 2021
icon_consulting.png
Consulting
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021

