Born in 1973, Göksal Güngör started his career in 1994 and joined Assan Alüminyum in 1999 in the sales department. Between 1999 – 2016, he has taken on a series of roles with increasing responsibilites including Sales Director, Global Sales and Marketing Director, and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), in charge of Sales, Marketing and all functions of the Supply Chain. Since July 2016, he has been serving as the General Manager of Assan Alüminyum.

Göksal Güngör has a degree in Business Administration and received an Executive MBA degree from the Sabanci University. He has also recently received his PhD degree in Business Administration. He is currently serving as the Managing Director of Kibar Americas, Inc., the President of GLAFRI (Global Aluminium Foil Rollers Initiative), an Executive Committee Member of the EAFA (European Aluminium Foil Association) Roller Group, a Trade Committee Member at the EA (European Aluminium Association), a Board Member of TALSAD (Turkish Aluminium Industrialists Association) and a Member of the Advisory Board of the Leadership Research and Application Center at the Galatasaray University.