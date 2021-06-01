Contact Us Login

Become a customer
NOREXECO launches China softwood and hardwood pulp futures based on Fastmarkets prices
NOREXECO ASA, the international pulp and paper exchange, launched two cash-settled China pulp futures contracts on June 1 based on Fastmarkets’ prices to meet growing demand for hedging in the international pulp market.
June 01, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Prices for new China pulp futures contracts on Norexeco down slightly
With China’s pulp import market remaining at a standstill and the bleached softwood kraft (BSK) pulp futures market continuing to slump, prices for the two newly-launched China pulp futures contracts on Oslo-based Norexeco dipped slightly at the front end.
June 07, 2021 09:30 AM
Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review for its NBSK CIF China price
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an external assurance review of its NBSK CIF China assessment. This milestone confirms its alignment to the standards defined by the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) within the Principles for Oil Price Reporting Agencies.
June 17, 2021 09:45 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed