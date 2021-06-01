NOREXECO ASA, the international pulp and paper exchange, launched two cash-settled China pulp futures contracts on June 1 based on Fastmarkets’ prices to meet growing demand for hedging in the international pulp market.
With China’s pulp import market remaining at a standstill and the bleached softwood kraft (BSK) pulp futures market continuing to slump, prices for the two newly-launched China pulp futures contracts on Oslo-based Norexeco dipped slightly at the front end.
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an external assurance review of its NBSK CIF China assessment. This milestone confirms its alignment to the standards defined by the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) within the Principles for Oil Price Reporting Agencies.