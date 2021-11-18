Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Pulp prices

Track pulp commodity prices daily with Fastmarkets

Why use Fastmarkets’ pulp prices?

Pulp markets today have seen unprecedented levels of volatility. Wherever you are in the pulp industry value chain, it’s more critical than ever to keep on top of pulp prices and forecasts that matter to you using information from the most trusted sources in the industry.

Fastmarkets (owner of RISI and FOEX) is the leading provider of industry-trusted pulp prices and analytics. We publish weekly price indices on all major pulp grades and deliver price reports on an unmatched list of over 80 sub-grades for the North American, European, Asian and Latin American markets.

Negotiate with confidence when you use Fastmarkets’ pulp prices in your contracts knowing that you are trading with a benchmark price that is widely used by other pulp market participants. Whether you are looking for hardwood pulp (BHK, BEK, birch, MBHK), softwood pulp (NBSK, SBSK, radiata, UKP), fluff pulp, non-wood pulp (bamboo, bagasse, reed), or many other pulp prices, you can be reassured by our rich history and expertise in price reporting. Our global pulp price assessment methodology is comprehensive and transparent, bringing you consistent, impartial and market-reflective prices you can trust.

Be in the know on the latest pulp price developments

Interested in pulp price updates sent straight to your inbox?

Get in touch today

Pulp price charts

Stay up to date with the latest benchmark pulp prices with the price charts below.

NBSK pulp import prices to China tumble

BHK pulp import prices to China continues to dip

Download a complete list of the pulp prices we publish

Get a copy

Pulp price methodology
Fastmarkets’ mission is to meet the market’s data requirements honestly and independently, acting with integrity and care to ensure that the trust and confidence placed in the reliability of our pricing methodologies is maintained.
Find out more
Why use a price reporting agency?

We have seen several boom and bust cycles in the pulp market in the last few years. Pulp prices have been pushed to record highs due to supply and demand drivers operating in the market, followed by equally sharp downward corrections that cause prices to tumble.

In today’s rapidly changing landscape, it is imperative for all players in the pulp industry value chain to have consistent and trusted price information that they can confidently rely on. With regular and timely updates on the latest pulp prices and market developments, you can access insights to help you make better business decisions.

By using a price reporting agency (PRA), you can:

  • Ensure that you have prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions in the global pulp market
  • Provide a reference and benchmark for all transactions
  • Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
  • Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
  • Deliver instant and accessible data through an automated platform
  • Access forecast and market analysis for prices, demand, capacity and more to understand market drivers
  • Receive breaking news coverage, contextualized within rich industry statistics and datasets

Find out more

Pulp markets have seen increased volatility in the past five years due to China’s RCP import ban, a liquid softwood pulp futures market and shifts in consumer behavior. This volatility is set to continue.
Patrick Cavanagh, senior economist, Fastmarkets
Meet the team
Pulp forecasting, price data and other products to help you

Fastmarkets forest products give market participants and investors the transparency and clarity to make critical and strategic business decisions.

NewGenIcon_Prices_Lt.png
Forest products prices
Market-reflective price data covering more than 2,800 commodities and 80 sub-grades
November 18, 2021
NewGenIcon_Forecasts_Lt.png
Forest products long-term forecasts and asset analysis
5 - and 15-year regional economic outlooks, mill-level benchmarking and asset intelligence
February 21, 2023
icon_forecasts.png
Forest products short-term forecasts
Near-term economic outlooks for the pulp, paper and wood products markets
February 21, 2023
NewGenIcon_News_Lt.png
News and market analysis
Keep up to date with the latest pulp, paper, and wood products news, and be in the know about critical market shifts
November 18, 2021
NewGenIcon_Events_Lt.png
Forest products events
Formerly RISI events, these are the places to discuss, debate, and learn about the latest trends and challenges in pulp, paper, packaging and more
November 22, 2021
icon_consulting.png
Consulting
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021

Schedule a product demo
Explore our pulp prices
Get in touch
Discover how Fastmarkets Forest Products can help you navigate the volatile pulp markets with our market-reflective prices, forecasts and insights.
Speak to us today
Platform_dashboard.png
Fastmarkets combines the commodity intelligence of these familiar names:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed