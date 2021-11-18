Why use Fastmarkets’ pulp prices?

Pulp markets today have seen unprecedented levels of volatility. Wherever you are in the pulp industry value chain, it’s more critical than ever to keep on top of pulp prices and forecasts that matter to you using information from the most trusted sources in the industry.

Fastmarkets (owner of RISI and FOEX) is the leading provider of industry-trusted pulp prices and analytics. We publish weekly price indices on all major pulp grades and deliver price reports on an unmatched list of over 80 sub-grades for the North American, European, Asian and Latin American markets.

Negotiate with confidence when you use Fastmarkets’ pulp prices in your contracts knowing that you are trading with a benchmark price that is widely used by other pulp market participants. Whether you are looking for hardwood pulp (BHK, BEK, birch, MBHK), softwood pulp (NBSK, SBSK, radiata, UKP), fluff pulp, non-wood pulp (bamboo, bagasse, reed), or many other pulp prices, you can be reassured by our rich history and expertise in price reporting. Our global pulp price assessment methodology is comprehensive and transparent, bringing you consistent, impartial and market-reflective prices you can trust.